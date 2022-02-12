From Bulldogs to Buckeyes to Tigers to Heisman: Trajectory of a college football superstar

Ten days after announcing his intention to leave Ohio State, Joe Burrow rocked the college football world in May 2018 with 14 words: “Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work.”

Only a few weeks earlier, Burrow had received his bachelor’s degree in business from OSU — earning Scholar Athlete honors each of his three years there as well as an Academic All-Big Ten. Now he was headed to Baton Rouge, home of Louisiana State University.

Burrow’s success was far from assured. In a column welcoming Burrow to Louisiana, Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais warned that “[LSU] is looking for a savior, to not only deliver the Tigers back to somewhere in the vicinity of college football’s mountaintop, but keep LSU from sliding into mediocrity.”

As at Ohio State, Burrow would have to beat other quarterback prospects if he wanted to start for OSU. As at Ohio State, Burrow emerged from spring practices “even” with contenders Justin McMillan, Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse. By the fall of 2018, though, Coach Ed Orgeron gave Burrow the nod.

That first season was a good one: LSU went 9-3, losing to Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M, with Burrow completing 198 of 345 passes for 2,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Tigers started the season ranked 25th in the AP poll and ended up ranked 6th. Along the way, Burrow offered glimpses of what was to come.

There was the stunning season-opening upset of the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes; a heart-stopping win over Auburn, making up an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter; and another come-from-behind victory in the Fiesta Bowl over the University of Central Florida.

The most memorable, though, may have been LSU’s 72-74 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 24, 2018. Over the course of nearly five hours, the Tigers and the Aggies traded the lead a dozen times and tied 10 times, leading to five overtimes. Burrow personally broke three LSU records during the game: most touchdowns responsible for (6), plays in a game (67) and total plays in a season (464). He tied school records for most touchdowns by a quarterback in a single game and had the most rush attempts for an LSU quarterback (29) since 1943.

It was also the last time Burrow would lose a game in his college career.

LSU started the 2019 season ranked sixth in the AP poll. They jumped to number 4 after beating Texas on the Longhorns’ home turf, the first time LSU had defeated a top 10 nonconference opponent on the road. The Tigers continued to rack up wins week after week. After beating Auburn 23-20 on Oct. 26, the Tigers went to the top of the AP poll — and stayed there for the rest of the season, rolling over Alabama (46–41) and finally Georgia (37-10) to win the Southeast Conference championship.

LSU didn’t just go undefeated; the Tigers trailed opponents in only five games, and never by more than a touchdown. After the win against Auburn in late October, LSU racked up 25 straight quarters without trailing its opponent. The Tigers’ dominance continued into the playoffs with crushing wins against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl (63-28) and Clemson for the national championship (42-25).

In the end, Burrow led the SEC in total plays (642), total yards (6,039), and touchdowns responsible for (65); passes attempted (527) and completed (402); and passing yards (5,671) and touchdowns (60).

Burrow similarly dominated selection for the 2019 Heisman Trophy: He received the highest-ever percentage of first-place votes (90.7%), possible points (93.8%) and ballots (95.5%) for the largest margin of victory — 1,846 points over second-place Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Standing at the podium with the trophy on Dec. 14, 2019, Burrow visibly fought for his composure as he thanked his LSU teammates, his former teammates and coaches at Ohio State and — his voice breaking — LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

“I didn’t play for three years,” Burrow said. “You took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not and I’m forever grateful for you.”

No one would make that mistake again.

A Tiger’s evolution

The Cincinnati Bengals had first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and their pick was Joe Burrow. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, Burrow was predicted to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But it was a difficult autumn. Preseason games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Burrow started at quarterback — the only rookie of his season to do so — but wouldn’t see a win until the fourth week, against Jacksonville. Three more losses followed before he scored a second win, against Tennessee.

And then in week 11, disaster struck. “On a third-quarter play, Burrow stepped up to throw, leaving his left leg vulnerable,” the Washington Post reported. “Meanwhile, Cincinnati left guard Michael Jordan pushed bull-rushing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen into Burrow’s legs as defensive end Montez Sweat hit Burrow high. The combination of the two hits at once perhaps prevented Burrow from falling backward and instead put the pressure on Burrow’s left knee, which folded in.”

As the pile of players lifted, Burrow remained on the ground, clutching his knee. It was wrecked: both ACL and MCL torn, the PCL and meniscus damaged. Burrow went on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season. The Bengals finished the season at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 4 wins, 11 losses and one tie.

Burrow was the first rookie quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in three straight games. In 10 games, he completed 264 of 404 pass attempts for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After remaining mostly idle during the 2021 preseason, Burrow was pronounced ready to play in the Bengals’ first regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings. In the meantime, the Bengals had used their first-round pick to snare wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s LSU teammate. They had been the backbone of LSU’s 2019 championship team, pairing for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns that year. Burrow won the Heisman; Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football.

The duo picked up as if 2020 had never happened. “Burrow and Chase have formed an incredibly explosive duo in their first seven games together in the NFL, racking up 754 yards and six touchdowns on 35 completions,” Nick Shook wrote on NFL.com Oct. 28. “For you math wizards at home, that’s an average of 21.5 yards per reception, an incredible clip that has Chase atop all pass catchers in the metric. It’s built on the big play, of course, with Burrow and Chase teaming up to record more yards (354), yards after catch (91) and touchdowns (4) on deep passes (20-plus air yards) than any other duo in the NFL this season.”

The Bengals finished the 2021 regular season 10-6 — more wins than the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined. It was the team’s first winning season — and playoff game, and AFC North title — in six years. It’s been 31 years since the Bengals have been to the Super Bowl.

It’s also the first time in eight years that a second-year quarterback has taken his team to the Super Bowl. Burrow is the first number-one draft pick quarterback to make the Super Bowl in his first two years of professional play.

In February 2017, Burrow’s Ohio State teammate Mike Weber tweeted, “Joe Burrow is the Next Tom Brady and y’all don’t even know it.” The comments at the time were derisive (and largely unprintable). Five years on, Weber’s tweet seems prophetic.

Corinne Colbert is the editor of The Athens News.