UIC topped Illinois State 4-3, thanks to a dramatic win on the #2 singles court in the final match of the day. With the team score tied at 3-all, Tamara Malazonia fought off numerous match points in the second set, any of which would have given the Redbirds the win. After winning the set 7-6, she went on to a 6-3 win in the third set to give the Flames their third straight win. It was their second win over a future Missouri Valley Conference-mate, and the preseason #1 team in the Valley.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO