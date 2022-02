The nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards hold plenty of surprises, including having Chris Young, a performer who has not previously dominated the field, as the frontrunner in this year’s crop. Young, who has never won an ACM Award before, despite picking up nominations going back to 2007 (and who has also never won a CMA trophy), led with seven in nominations that were announced Thursday morning. The nominations are also notable in giving four nods for the still-controversial Morgan Wallen, who was banned from being eligible for last year’s ACMs in the wake of the scandal over...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO