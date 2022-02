Spoilers ahead for the January 24 episode of NCIS. NCIS has been putting Nick Torres through the emotional wringer since the end of Season 18 with the departure of Bishop and then the loss of Gibbs in early Season 19, and the latest episode just upped the ante by putting him through the physical wringer as well. As part of an investigation, Torres went undercover into a fighting ring where anything goes, and he took a serious pummeling before ultimately getting the better of his opponent. Now, actor Wilmer Valderrama has spoken out about the physical toll of the episode, and it actually hurt him too!

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO