Luke Bryan has shared a fun new video with fans calling on them to buy his tour merchandise because he's lost all his money on the blackjack tables. The country star kicked off his Las Vegas residency on Friday 11 February and before he hit the stage he posted the video which saw him tell fans he was "checking out the Vegas merch" before adding: "Please buy it because I've lost money on the blackjack table…"

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO