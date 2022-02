Celebrities are hopping on the latest TikTok trend, the “That’s Not My Name” challenge, where folks play the hit 2008 song by the Ting Tings. Alicia Silverstone was the first celebrity to do so, as others have given her credit. Silverstone, 45, added a montage of characters she has played — from Cher from Clueless to Batgirl from Batman & Robin. Actors and musicians revisit the names of the most iconic characters they’ve played. So far, the sound has been featured in over 900,000 videos.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO