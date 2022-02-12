ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis leads Dayton past George Washington 80-54

By Automated Insights
The State-Journal
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 13 points as Dayton rolled past George Washington 80-54 on Saturday. DaRon Holmes II had 12 points for Dayton (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which...

www.state-journal.com

