UFC

The landscape of the UFC middleweight division | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take stock of the middleweight division as we head into UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2,...

www.mmaweekly.com

Comments / 0

firstsportz.com

UFC 271: Twitter goes crazy as Jared Cannonier finishes Derek Brunson with second round TKO

UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.
UFC
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya details the brief conversation he had with Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a conversation after their UFC 271 rematch and now we know what was said. The main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday night featured a middleweight title rematch. It was Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Whittaker made some adjustments after being stopped via second-round TKO by “Izzy” back in 2019.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 271 (main event): Israel Adesanya outclasses Robert Whittaker in intense 5-round fight

The main event of UFC 271 is here with the much-awaited title rematch of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 which is one of the most anticipated rematches in the UFC. Whittaker is here to avenge his loss to Adesanya at UFC 243. Adesanya wants to continue his dominance in the middleweight division and etch his name in the history book as one of the greatest to ever do it.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 271 bonuses: Tai Tuivasa, Jared Cannonier take home an extra $50,000 for violent KOs

HOUSTON – There was plenty to pick from at UFC 271 for performance bonuses. The second pay-per-view event of 2022 delivered several exciting fights and finishes that had the Houston crowd off their sears. The finishes included two violent knockouts courtesy of contenders Jared Cannonier and Tai Tuivasa. Both competitors took home an extra $50,000 each in Performance of the Night bonuses.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Derek Brunson issues statement following nasty knockout loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271

Derek Brunson has issued a statement after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jared Cannonier on the main card of tonight’s UFC 271 event. Brunson (23-8 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Darren Till. The 38-year-old’s last loss came against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in November of 2018.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video

The Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video showcases where Israel Adesanya first became UFC champion. In front of 57,127 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, UFC middleweight interim champion Adesanya unified the belt with a second-round knockout of UFC champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.
UFC
Sporting News

Tai Tuivasa knocks out Derrick Lewis after wild exchange at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round at UFC 271. The Aussie heavyweight took out Lewis in an absolute slobberknocker of a fight inside the Toyota Center in Houston, delivering exactly what fans had hoped for. Lewis claimed the first...
UFC
reviewjournal.com

Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title at UFC 271

HOUSTON — Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision to retain his title and maintain control of the middleweight division at UFC 271 on Saturday night. Adesanya (23-1) won his 11th straight middleweight fight in the UFC and remained undefeated. The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of Adesanya, who has won all four of his title defenses — three by unanimous decision and one by knockout.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Jared Cannonier Viciously Elbows Derek Brunson For Knockout Win – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271. Cannonier misses with a leg kick. Brunson lands a body kick. Cannonier is the one advancing early on. Brunson level changes but Cannonier separates pretty quick. Brunson goes for the takedown again. Cannonier lands some elbows but Brunson doesn’t give up and eventually lands the takedown. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet though. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Brunson responds with a body kick and a straight left. Brunson shoots again and has Cannonier clinched up against the fence. Cannonier separates again. Brunson lands a left but sees his takedown attempt stuffed. Brunson doesn’t give up and has him clinched up against the fence. Brunson gets the body lock takedown and moves to full mount! Cannonier defends and has him in his half guard now. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet and just misses a head kick. Brunson catches and drops Cannonier with a right hand! Brunson sinks in the rear naked choke but Cannonier is able to survive until the bell!
UFC
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
UFC

