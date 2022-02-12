The landscape of the UFC middleweight division | Video

A middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271. Cannonier misses with a leg kick. Brunson lands a body kick. Cannonier is the one advancing early on. Brunson level changes but Cannonier separates pretty quick. Brunson goes for the takedown again. Cannonier lands some elbows but Brunson doesn’t give up and eventually lands the takedown. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet though. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Brunson responds with a body kick and a straight left. Brunson shoots again and has Cannonier clinched up against the fence. Cannonier separates again. Brunson lands a left but sees his takedown attempt stuffed. Brunson doesn’t give up and has him clinched up against the fence. Brunson gets the body lock takedown and moves to full mount! Cannonier defends and has him in his half guard now. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet and just misses a head kick. Brunson catches and drops Cannonier with a right hand! Brunson sinks in the rear naked choke but Cannonier is able to survive until the bell!

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO