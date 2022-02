Bobby Engram’s contract with the University of Wisconsin will see him earn $1 million this year as the football team’s offensive coordinator. Engram’s salary bumps to $1.1 million in 2023. The two-year contract runs through Jan. 31, 2024, and half of Engram’s compensation will be in base salary from the university while the other half will come from an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation. Engram also receives a car allowance and moving expenses.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO