Kodak Black is among the three men who were shot outside of a Los Angeles bar on Saturday morning, NBC News has shared. As previously reported, the shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. outside of a Justin Bieber concert after party at The Nice Guy. Kodak was spotted outside of the event—as shown in the below video—alongside Lil Baby and Gunna as he seemingly took photos with fans, before a fight broke out and a reported 10 shots were fired. Four people were reportedly injured and brought to the hospital, three with gunshot wounds and one injured in the scuffle, which Kodak can be seen in during the clip.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO