No. 8 Colgate held RPI to 19 shots in the game and was a perfect five-for-five on the penalty kill in a 3-0 win at the Class of 1965 Arena on Saturday. The Raiders opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game when Eleri Mackay played a pass to Darcie Lappan who tapped it back to Sydney Bard whose shot took a tough bounce in front of the net and found its way in. Both teams had one power-play chance in the first but neither was able to take advantage.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO