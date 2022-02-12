Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

Columbus Blue Jackets (22-22-1, 45 points, 5th Metro, 10th East) Montreal Canadiens (8-31-7, 23 points, 8th Atlantic, 16th East) The Jackets are heading into Montreal on a high note, coming off two straight comeback wins since returning from the break. The Blue Jackets look to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time since Thanksgiving. It would be nice to see the Jackets play this one from out in front, rather than having to play catch up in the late stages of the game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Joonas Korpisalo get the start today to showcase him and hopefully boost his stats prior to the trade deadline. He’ll need to get those numbers up if Jarmo Kekalainen is really set on receiving a 2nd AND 3rd round pick for the struggling backup netminder.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO