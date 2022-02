Boris Johnson must be barred from having a resignation honours list, to prevent him using the promise of gongs to persuade Tory MPs to back him over Partygate, honours watchdogs have been told.Liberal Democrats have written letters – seen by The Independent – to the chairs of the bodies which vet nominations for honours and peerages, urging them to declare they will reject any list put forward by Mr Johnson when he leaves office.Without this assurance, a “desperate” prime minister can be expected to take advantage of the system in his bid to cling to power, said the party’s chief...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO