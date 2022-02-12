ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two juveniles charged in northwest Las Vegas golf club fire incident

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two juveniles have been charged with arson in connection to a northwest valley golf club fire that happened three months ago.

The incident happened at the shuttered Silverstone Golf Club on November 15, 2021, which had been closed since 2015.

(Photo Credit: LVFR)

Both suspects in the case are under the age of 18 and have been charged with one count of second-degree arson.

According to investigators, interviews and a review of social media posted videos helped lead them to the suspects.

At the time of the fire, the vacant golf club building was deemed a total loss by fire investigators with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Damages to the building estimated at around $5M.

Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Clark County fought the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control and extinguished days later.

Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Back in November, Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue told 8 News Now the building had two previous fires and squatters have been known to frequent the area.

The building has since been demolished and removed from the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Eileen Rex
2d ago

Now, let’s catch the ones that are starting fires in the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Reply
4
 

