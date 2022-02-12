How can I nest a VM within another VM in VM Workstation 16 Pro?

We were getting an error message regarding "too many levels of redo logs" when trying to take backups of one of our VMs, so we deleted all snapshots of the VM, but the error still happened. We then ran a snapshot consolidation on the VM, which also did not fix the issue and actually dramatically increased the amount of space the VM is taking up on the datastore. Prior to running the "consolidate disks" command, the VM was using only 795 GB of space, however it is now using 1.65 TB and we now have only 160 GB of free space on the datastore whereas we previously had over 1 TB. There are no snapshots showing for the VM in the snapshot manager, and there are no snapshots located in the folder for the VM, however there are two "vmdk-sesparse.redo" files for the VM located in /vmfs/devices/deltadisks, which total 1.1 TB. Are these files the source of the issue and if so, how do we safely consolidate/delete them?

