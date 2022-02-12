ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘Expensive’ energy from biomass plant will cost three times that of solar power and drive up bills

By Emma Gatten,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Energy from a long-delayed biomass plant will cost almost three times as much as new wind and solar power and could ultimately push up bills, analysis for The Telegraph has found. The MGT Teesside plant, which is set to begin operating this year, will burn wooden pellets to create...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

RG&E customers facing high energy bills as natural gas prices soar

The high cost of keeping warm this winter is hitting home, and homes. Some people are seeing utility bills doubling, or even tripling since January. Utilities are citing supply and demand for the price spike. It's prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to call on one downstate utility to review its billing...
ROCHESTER, NY
power-technology.com

Solek Group signs deal to build solar power plants in Chile

The deal will enable Solek to develop up to 28 photovoltaic projects, with a combined capacity of up to 200MW. Czech renewable energy company Solek Group has announced that its Chilean subsidiary, Solek Latam Holding, has signed a framework agreement to develop solar projects in Chile. Under the terms of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures. Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Energy Technology#The Telegraph#Lccc#Conservative
The Independent

Revealed: Big Six energy firms banked more than £7bn profit in last five years

Britain’s big six energy firms have banked more than £7bn in operating profit in just five years, it can be revealed, as the country’s poorest households struggle to pay soaring gas and electric bills.The energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge a customer each year, is set to rise by 54 per cent, meaning suppliers can pass on rising costs to consumers.But an investigation by The Independent has found that five of the UK’s biggest energy firms have recorded £7.66bn in cumulative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). The figures, based on an analysis of statements...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wateronline.com

Save Time, Energy, And Cost With A Well Clean-Out

The growing water scarcity in the western United States has led to an increased dependency on groundwater from wells. With regulatory pressure on groundwater, such as California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), and the increased cost associated with the energy required to extract water, it is a good time to discuss the efficiency of wells. A loss in well efficiency and not meeting your irrigations system’s design flow can increase the cost of pumping and lower crop yields. The following article will discuss drilled wells, the causes for well performance that decline over time, and how to keep wells running at the design flow rate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pv-magazine.com

Rising electricity bills in Nigeria drive demand for solar

The chief executive of a Nigerian commercial solar installer has pointed to the beneficial effect rising electricity prices are having on demand for his company's services. Tony Carr, CEO of commercial and industrial solar company Starsight Energy, pointed to a “recent increase in grid [electricity] tariffs” in Nigeria as driving demand for PV after his company announced completion of an 876kWp system in Abuja for the Nile University of Nigeria.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. energy department advances $6 bln nuclear plant program

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it is seeking input from utilities, communities and advocates as it develops its new program to boost struggling nuclear power plants with $6 billion in credits. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year tasked the DOE with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a “competitive cost” of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Clean Energy's Commercial Vision for Renewable Natural Gas Fuel Stations

For more than 20 years, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) has targeted commercial businesses to convert their diesel or gasoline-based fleets to renewable natural gas. In this segment of "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 1, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Travis Hoium, and John Bromels discuss the current state of affairs for the company and its plans for the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

DOE launches program to prevent early closure of nuclear power plants

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has established and is seeking information to implement a $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program, according to a Friday (Feb. 11) news release. The program could lengthen life of service at Arkansas’ only nuclear energy facility. The program is part of the $1.2...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.The previous record high was 151.10p on November 20.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.Average petrol prices are 147.67p, which is within 0.05p of its most expensive level.Many companies have already warned they will increase prices due to rising costs from raw materials, wages and energy bills.AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Businesses warned this week that they have no option but to pass on higher costs to consumers.“The latest jump in the price of diesel, the workhorse fuel of business and haulage, ramps up that inflationary pressure even more.” Read More Prince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Cressida Dick news: Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan clash over departureUkraine news: US says Russia sending more troops to border
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy