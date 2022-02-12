ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team USA's Humphries and Meyers Taylor go for monobob gold

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor – two of the United States' most accomplished, resilient, and compelling athletes – race the first monobob heats Saturday night. The bobsledders look to cement their legacies by dominating the new Olympic event. As a Canadian athlete, Humphries previously won gold...

