Recently acquired Wizard Kristaps Porzingis eager to help the team turn its season around

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards made several moves at this week’s NBA trade deadline, most notable sending Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis and a second round pick.

Porzingis spent the last three seasons with the Mavericks. He started his career with the Knicks and made an all-star game in 2018.

Porzingis has dealt with some injuries throughout his career, undergoing surgery on each of his knees. The 7’3 Latvian big man is currently dealing with a knee injury and will not make his debut tonight. In 34 games this season, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Porzingis says he’s eager to help the Wizards, who have fallen out of the Eastern Conference play-in picture to 11th place, reach the postseason.

“We can finish the second part of the season strong, and hopefully make some noise,” Porzingis said Saturday at his introductory press conference. “The first goal I’d say is to make it at least to the play-in tournament and play for a chance to play in the playoffs. So I’m excited about that, and I’m excited about my next chapter as a part of this organization and this team.”

