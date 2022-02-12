ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love's 18, Tar Heels' blistering start sinks Seminoles 94-74

 2 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a...

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Live Updates: UNC 94, FSU 74 - Final

Florida State, which has lost five games in a row, travels to face North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) and Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) are meeting just once during the regular season. Saturday's game will be shown on ESPN with Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Gene Deckerhoff and Tom Block providing coverage. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
Raleigh News & Observer

UNC basketball scores season-high 62 in first half en route to 20-point win over FSU

North Carolina started the game on an 18-0 run and ran away to a 94-74 victory over Florida State Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) scored a season-high 62 points in the first half and their 38-point halftime lead was the largest ever against an ACC opponent in the Smith Center. The Seminoles (13-11, 6-8) missed their first 10 shots from the floor and didn’t make their first basket until a Cam Fletcher layup with 11:33 left in the first half.
Frankfort Times

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
Frankfort Times

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962. 2. Auburn (4)23-214131. 3. Arizona22-213704. 4....
Frankfort Times

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
Caleb Love
247Sports

Blue Devils finish busy week with 72-61 victory over Boston College

Duke wrapped up an abnormally busy portion of the schedule on Saturday afternoon with a 72-61 victory over the Boston College Eagles. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes while Wendell Moore added 14 points and five boards as Duke (21-4, 11-3 ACC) remained atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.
Frankfort Times

Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night. The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as...
Frankfort Times

Broughton leads No. 17 Florida women past Auburn 83-77

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as...
Kansas City Star

NBA Tar Heels: Week 17 Review / Week 18 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from February 7-13 and looking ahead to games from February 14-17. There will only be...
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Florida State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-74 home win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Carolina got off to an 18-0 start (yes, you read that right) and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as large as 40 early in the second half, before ultimately shrinking to the final 20-point margin. Never before has a 20-point blowout felt so incapable of representing just how dominant UNC was throughout the majority of the game.
Frankfort Times

Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday. The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
