Thomas Tuchel Reacts to His Role in Making History at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his role in making history at the club as they won the Club World Cup for the very first time.

The Blues won 2-1 in extra-time against Palmeiras, with Kai Havertz scoring the winner via a penalty with around three minutes left to play.

Tuchel has now won his third trophy since he joined the club in January 2021, adding to the Champions League and Super Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLiUq_0eCtfIvL00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Channel 4 after the game, Tuchel spoke on his role of ensuring that Chelsea have won every single trophy available to them.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets."

Victory in Abu Dhabi now means Chelsea have won two trophies already this season, with another cup final set to come at the end of the month in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IG2E_0eCtfIvL00
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Blues at the start of the second half as he headed in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross from the left.

Palmeiras then equalised a few minutes later with a penalty from Raphael Veiga as Thiago Silva was penalised for handball.

The match then went to extra time as the score remained level at the end of the 90, but Chelsea were awarded a late penalty with minutes remaining and Havertz was able to score and seal the title.

