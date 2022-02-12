Beto O’Rourke promises power grid fix if elected governor

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped by the Rio Grande Valley on Friday as part of his 12-day “Keeping The Lights On” tour.

“700 of our fellow Texans lost their lives a year ago almost to the day,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke spoke on the state’s response to last year’s February freeze. “The person who literally has the most power in Texas could not be trusted to deliver the power to the people when they needed it at their most.”

O’Rourke said more could have been done to prevent the lives that were lost and the damages that were made to people’s homes.

“The floors were ruined and the walls were ruined and in some cases, in some parts of the state the mold started to race up that drywall and cover the ceiling and make those homes just about uninhabitable for the people who lived in them,” he said.

During his visit, O’Rourke made a promise to the people of Texas that if elected governor he will fix the power grid and lower the cost of utilities.

“We are going to winterize the gas supply so we can always count on it and never have to worry or wonder whether we will be able to turn the lights on, we are going to connect our grid which is called ERCOT with the nation’s grid so when we don’t have enough capacity we can draw down electrons from the rest of the country,” he said.

O’Rourke also said he will work on giving people money who were affected by the freeze and adds he will focus on road construction to prevent flooding here in the valley.

“Why haven’t your streets been fixed in 18 years why don’t you have any street lamps above you why when it rains not just when it storms but when it rains does your street flood three feet high and you literally can’t leave,” he said.

O’Rourke is headed to Corpus Christi next before ending his tour in Houston on February 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.