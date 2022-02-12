ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday. D'Maurian Williams added 21 points for the...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
watchstadium.com

Jayden Gardner Leads Cavaliers To The Win

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner’s hot-shooting in the first half helped the Cavaliers build a big lead over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gardner scored 15 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor on his way to a game-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s big performance […]
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Jones leads Texas Southern past Grambling St. 68-65

HOUSTON — John Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Texas Southern to a 68-65 win over Grambling State on Saturday. Texas Southern had a 66-56 lead with three minutes to go and held on to win. Justin Hopkins had 11 points for Texas Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Reid
live5news.com

Charleston take down Charlotte FC in Battle of the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday during the opening day of the Breeze Airways™ Carolina Challenge Cup. Battery Head Coach Conor Casey earned his first preseason win since taking the lead of the Black and Yellow. Newcomer Aidan Apodaca scored in the 13th minute to put the Battery ahead. His goal proved to be the match-winner that sent Charleston past Charlotte and top of the CCC table.
MLS
WAVY News 10

Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hightower leads Winthrop over Presbyterian 65-61

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cory Hightower and D.J. Burns Jr. had 17 points as Winthrop edged past Presbyterian 65-61 on Saturday. Winthrop (17-8, 10-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game, did not trail after a three-point play by Burns gave the Eagles a 49-48 lead with 6:02 remaining.
WINTHROP, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big South Conference#Runnin#Charleston Southern 88 63#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
hubison.com

Lacrosse Falls at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (February 13, 2022) – Howard University women's lacrosse team fell on the road at Gardner-Webb (GWU), 18-6, and dropped to 0-2 on the young season. Graduate Lailah Robey (Chesapeake Beach, Md.) and newcomer Taylor Matthews (Tampa, Fla.) each registered a pair of goals in the loss.
SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves gameday: Charlotte at .500 heading to Target Center

Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 62-54

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Austin Peay to a 62-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday. Carlos Paez had 13 points for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Dan Luers had 16 points for the Panthers (5-21, 3-10). Kejuan Clements...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USC Gamecock

Gallery: South Carolina Softball's Gamecock Invitational

The South Carolina softball team opened up its season in with the Gamecock Invitational on Feb. 11. The three day invitational saw the Gamecocks finish the weekend with a 3-1 record, defeating Virginia, Lipscomb, and George Washington. Players for South Carolina's softball team talk before a play during a game...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Osunniyi lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Louis 83-79

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint Louis 83-79 on Monday. Osunniyi made 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks. Dominick Welch had 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference)....
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night. Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose...
DAVIDSON, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73 on Monday night. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Records double-double leads Colgate past Lafayette 69-61

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Keegan Records had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Lafayette 69-61 on Monday night. Tucker Richardson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 10 points. CJ Fulton had...
BASKETBALL
cofcsports.com

Charleston Falls in Tough Battle at UNCW, 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The College of Charleston men's basketball squad fell 85-79 in a tight, physical road battle at CAA-leader UNCW on Saturday night. The Cougars drop to 13-10 overall and 5-6 in CAA action. CofC fought for a full 40 minutes and cut within two multiple times in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLOS.com

UNCA downs USC Upstate behind Pember's 29 point day

SPARTANBURG, SC — WLOS ((UNCA ATHLETICS)) -- The UNC Asheville Men's Basketball team traveled down the mountain to Spartanburg on Saturday, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans in a Big South Divisional matchup at the G.B. Hodge Center 83-56. Drew Pember led all scorers with 29 points, going 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, grabbing six rebounds in the process. LJ Thorpe poured in 19 points going 8-of-12 from the floor, while Tajion Jones scored 12. As a unit, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-14 shooting from downtown (21.4%) and winning the turnover battle 16-11.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy