ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Minor scores 21 to lift Merrimack past Wagner 80-65 in OT

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday. Ziggy Reid had 19 points...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Estrada scores 21 to lift Hofstra over Delaware 80-66

NEWARK, Del. — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware on Saturday night. Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jalen Ray added 14 points, while Jarrod Simmons scored 11.
BASKETBALL
bceagles.com

Eagles Grind Out Road Win at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Kelly Browne scored the game-winning goal with under 90 seconds to play in the third period as the Boston College women's hockey team grinded out a 3-2 win over Merrimack on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. For the second consecutive day, the Eagles and Warriors...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bandoumel scores 23 to lift SMU past East Carolina 80-66

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Emmanuel Bandoumel had a career-high 23 points as SMU beat East Carolina 80-66 on Saturday night. Michael Weathers had 13 points for SMU (18-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Weathers added 11 points. Zach Nutall had 10 points. Kendric Davis, the Mustangs' leading scorer at 20...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ohams lifts Fordham past Duquesne 65-54

PITTSBURGH — Chuba Ohams had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 65-54 win over Duquesne on Saturday. Josh Colon-Navarro had 15 points for Fordham (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Antrell Charlton added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kyle Rose had 10 points and six rebounds.
DUQUESNE, PA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Osunniyi lifts Saint Bonaventure past Saint Louis 83-79

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Osun Osunniyi tied his season high with 21 points as Saint Bonaventure held off Saint Louis 83-79 on Monday. Osunniyi made 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks. Dominick Welch had 19 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference)....
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Records double-double leads Colgate past Lafayette 69-61

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Keegan Records had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Lafayette 69-61 on Monday night. Tucker Richardson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 10 points. CJ Fulton had...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jordan Minor#Warriors#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night. Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose...
DAVIDSON, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 62-54

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Austin Peay to a 62-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday. Carlos Paez had 13 points for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Dan Luers had 16 points for the Panthers (5-21, 3-10). Kejuan Clements...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Robertson scores in OT to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Jets

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves gameday: Charlotte at .500 heading to Target Center

Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.
NBA
penbaypilot.com

Troy Howard 7th girls basketball edges Medomak for crown

BELFAST — The seventh grade girls basketball teams from Troy Howard and Medomak met on the hardwood Saturday, Feb. 12 in Belfast for the Busline League Championship. Troy Howard jumped out to a 7-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter before Medomak took a 17-15 lead into the halftime pause. At the end of the third quarter, Troy Howard regained the lead, 21-18.
BELFAST, ME
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Ends Longest Winning Streak in the Country After Overtime Victory at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team headed down to Staten Island and beat Wagner College on Saturday afternoon in overtime. Going into the game, the Seahawks had the longest winning streak in the country at 14 games. The Warriors scored an outrageous 22 points in the final five-minute stanza to win the game by 15.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
BC Heights

BC Comes Back From Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Merrimack

Entering Friday’s matinee between Boston College women’s hockey and Merrimack, both teams had a ship to right. With only a week left in each team’s regular season, the Warriors were looking for their first win since Nov. 24, and BC was looking to bounce back from its loss in the Beanpot final.
MERRIMACK, NH
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Ends Regular Season With 81-73 Setback At Tufts

The Middlebury men's basketball team concluded its regular season with an 81-73 loss Sunday afternoon at Tufts. The Panthers (17-5, 7-3) and the Jumbos (13-9, 8-2) return to action next week in the NESCAC Tournament. Both teams will learn their respective opponents when the brackets are released on Monday. Ahead...
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy