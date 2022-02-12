ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10...

247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 80 - Georgia 68

ATHENS, Ga. – South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the first of a two-game road stretch. The Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) are getting set to take on Georgia on Saturday at Stegman Coliseum with tipoff set for 2 p.m. and coverage on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wholehogsports.com

Analyzing Arkansas' 68-67 loss at Alabama

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Foul trouble nearly costs Vols against Vanderbilt

The No. 19 Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame early foul trouble and held off a late Vanderbilt push to complete a 73-64 win over its in-state rival Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was the Vols’ seventh straight SEC win and their fourth victory in a row.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vucommodores.com

Hard-Fought Defeat at No. 19 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 19 Tennessee pulled away from Vanderbilt down the stretch and hung on for a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The Commodores had made it a two-point game with a little more than five minutes to go, but Tennessee scored eight straight to go up 69-59 with just three minutes to play. Vandy (13-11, 5-7 SEC) couldn’t find another comeback left in the tank.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Aluma takes over late, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and sank two clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 Monday night for its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50, with just under...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hundreds of fans waited in the seats behind press row while Amy Williams finished her postgame radio interview. As the Nebraska coach began walking across the court toward the locker room, a round of cheers broke out. Beaming, she stopped and turned, raised both arms high and waved enthusiastically.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves gameday: Charlotte at .500 heading to Target Center

Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: This is the first of back-to-back home games – the Wolves host Toronto Wednesday – before the All-Star Game break. The Wolves just completed a 2-2 road trip in which they allowed opponents to shoot 51.8%, 28th in the league in that stretch, and average 125 points per game. Minnesota has forced at least 10 turnovers in 53 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. The Wolves have lost four straight to Charlotte – their last win was in 2019 – including a 133-115 loss on Nov. 26 in Charlotte that ended a five-game Wolves winning streak. Anthony Edwards, coming off a 37-point performance in Sunday's victory in Indiana, has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in his career. His five threes in the third quarter marked the third time he has hit five or more in a quarter. D'Angelo Russell scored 11 of his 23 points vs. Indiana in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns has led the team in rebounding 26 times.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73 on Monday night. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Barisic leads W. Illinois over North Dakota 70-68

MACOMB, Ill. — Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68. Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin. Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak. JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama. Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10. Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night. Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose...
DAVIDSON, NC

