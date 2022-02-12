Creative Modern Industrial Style Loft in Kyiv

If you go to the Vogue website and click on the first tab which, of course, is “fashion,” before “designers” or “trends,” you’ll see “street-style.”. Street-style has earned itself that spot because there’s a certain legitimacy that comes from the streets. First off, anything that originates in the streets usually has gone through a different level of approval; no one is being paid to agree with anyone else. Instead, street style begs for true, real, unadulterated opinions. Fashion, food, and culture from the streets is generally coming from those without the money or power or influence to be anywhere else; there is a certain purity that comes with that because nobody is buying anyone else’s approval. If it originates on the streets, it’s either judged as really good or it’s failed. It’s as simple as that. Big fashion knows it. The culinary world knows it. The art world knows it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 HOURS AGO