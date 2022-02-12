ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Creative Modern Industrial Style Loft in Kyiv

idesignarch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis artfully designed industrial style loft in Kyiv, Ukraine by Studio Martin’s features double height ceilings and a dramatic steel spiral staircase at the centre of the apartment. An exposed brick wall...

www.idesignarch.com

Comments / 0

Related
probuilder.com

The New American Home 2022’s Kitchens + Baths Offer a Modern Twist on a Timeless Style

This article first appeared in the February 2022 issue of Pro Builder. Ever since art deco burst onto the scene a little more than a century ago, first in Europe, then in America, its celebration of streamlined simplicity, symmetry, and repetition of geometric, stylized elements inspired by floral, animal, and sunburst forms has become a recognized and valued commodity in residential and commercial building design. Done well, the aesthetic is elegant, functional, and modern, combining sleek looks with tactile richness.
ORLANDO, FL
Inhabitat.com

Barn in Canada blends traditional and modern styles

Homeowners in Ontario, Canada hired Dory Azar Architect Inc. to re-envision what a pole barn can be, with a modern twist. The Highway Pole Barn is designed specifically for the site it sits on. It’s surrounded by 64 acres of farmland, an extension of the owners’ home. The barn is used for family gatherings and vehicle and farm equipment storage.
AMERICAS
Design Milk

Organize in Style With These 10 Modern Storage Solutions

As we’re at the end of January, let’s all come clean – our mission to completely reorganize every space in our homes for the new year has lost some steam, right? Thankfully, there’s nothing like a shiny new storage solution to reignite the desire to sort (keep vs. give away), save (thoughtfully reconsider the “essential” items), and store (put said items in a beautiful container) all our belongings. But not just any old bin will do, the perfect storage solutions should hold all of your odds and ends, sure, but they should also contribute to the overall aesthetic of your space. We rounded up our favorite modern storage solutions that do just that.
HOME & GARDEN
Grazia

How To Make A Small Space Sing With Expert Tricks From Interior Guru Beata Heuman

Modest proportions needn’t hold you back - Interior Designer Beata Heuman on how to make bijou work. Small space living doesn’t have to mean being short on style. In fact, there are advantages to decorating a petite home. ‘It costs less and it’s quicker to make a small space look fabulous and amazing,’ says Beata Heuman, the interior designer of the moment, who is famous for layering pattern and colour to create joyful spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Industrial Style#Wine Room#Kyiv#Windows
Wallpaper*

Concrete, drama and sustainability at Erick van Egeraat’s Villa Pirogovo

Approaching Villa Pirogovo from afar, a series of catenary dome structures appear to be peeking out from the ground. Made of concrete and glass, these are the dramatic bedrooms at Dutch architect Erick van Egeraat’s latest residential offering in Russia. When walking towards the main entrance, the villa fully reveals itself in all its expressive concrete glory that mixes angular geometries with those distinctive sleeping pods, all nestled into the dense pine tree forest along the banks of the Klyazma River in the Russian countryside.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

Designer Christina Rottman Perfectly Balances Modern and Traditional Styles in This Montecito Manse

The Southern California coast is no less astonishing in its beauty than it is inspiring in art and craft. The region has been home to painters, poets, architects, and interior designers like Christina Rottman, a California native who has made the seaside city of Santa Barbara her picturesque base. But when clients invited her to take a look at their house in Montecito, perched above the azure waves of the Pacific and surrounded by lofty cypress, sinewy oaks, and native succulents, even Rottman felt its unique pull. “It’s as though the property has a life force,” she says, “and it comes into the house.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Shingle-Style Mansion with Traditional New England Influence

This exquisite luxury home in Boston, Massachusetts combines traditional New England style and classical Palladian ideal with a quiet Arts & Crafts shingle-style influence. Designed by Jan Gleysteen Architects, the classical columns and arches at the front entry portico evoke classical Palladian architecture. The interior of the home features dramatic...
BOSTON, MA
thecentraltrend.com

Creativity inspires street-style food, fashion, and art

If you go to the Vogue website and click on the first tab which, of course, is “fashion,” before “designers” or “trends,” you’ll see “street-style.”. Street-style has earned itself that spot because there’s a certain legitimacy that comes from the streets. First off, anything that originates in the streets usually has gone through a different level of approval; no one is being paid to agree with anyone else. Instead, street style begs for true, real, unadulterated opinions. Fashion, food, and culture from the streets is generally coming from those without the money or power or influence to be anywhere else; there is a certain purity that comes with that because nobody is buying anyone else’s approval. If it originates on the streets, it’s either judged as really good or it’s failed. It’s as simple as that. Big fashion knows it. The culinary world knows it. The art world knows it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
ArchDaily

Loft Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. It is a house for 3 family members in the southern part of Osaka. The site has houses in the east and west, a road on the north side, and a large pond on the south side with a view. About 10 years ago, I designed and built a client's personal home.
VISUAL ART
97X

Welcome to My Crib: How I Styled My QC Industrial Apartment

Decorating and styling a smaller space like an apartment can be a challenge. If you need ideas or inspo, read on to see what elements I brought to mine. First, Bruce's Furniture in Davenport was awesome in the move. My reclining couch, loveseat, coffee and end tables, and bedroom suite come from them. Really nice folks out there, I definitely recommend a stop by Bruce's if you're looking for furniture.
DAVENPORT, IA
yankodesign.com

A green roof helps this villa in Norway to blend in with the surrounding countryside

Villa Aa is a countryside residence in Norway built with a green roof to be in harmony with the surrounding environment. The style of organic architecture looks no further than the land for inspiration. In an effort to not disrupt the preexisting landscape, organic architecture forms homes that move in harmony with nature, not against it. Norway architecture firm C.F. Møller recently finished work on their latest organic architecture undertaking, Villa Aa.
VISUAL ART
ELLE DECOR

This Edgy Victorian Home in Australia Is a Feast for the Eyes

Australian stylist Simone Haag is a woman of many talents. Not only does she helm her own Melbourne design studio, she is also a co-host of the Aussie television program Dream Homes Revealed, an influencer with a following 68,000 strong on Instagram, and an expert curator of furniture, art, and objets. And her latest project, the decoration of a character-filled Victorian, only further proves that Haag is a design force to be reckoned with.
WORLD
BHG

Vintage Finds Meet Modern Style in This 1880s Victorian Home

When Emily and Dan Kirschner started their River Forest, IL, house hunt, they knew cookie-cutter wasn't going to cut it. With its leaded-glass windows and original millwork, the 1880s Victorian they landed on is anything but. However, it was also painted tip to toe in shades of terracotta and didn't fit the couple's his-and-her dreams of super clean and modern (for Dan) and soulful, collected, and not too perfect (for Emily).
RIVER FOREST, IL
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
homecrux.com

Canadian Builds Three Loft Tiny House With an Atrium Bathroom for his Family

While we were cocooned at home watching sitcoms during lockdown, D’Arcy McNaughton of Acorn Tiny Homes was busy building a fully off-grid tiny house for his family, which includes his wife and a baby, who recently moved into their new tiny home dubbed Domek in Toronto, Canada. McNaughton started building his tiny home back in the fall of 2020 and finished it in spring 2021.
AMERICAS
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

7 Home Features That Get a Bad Rap in the Real Estate World

I’m currently house hunting. I compromised on my current apartment (which I love) by choosing a place with no central air — instead it’s radiators and window units. While that was a relatively easy compromise to make, there is one thing I’m not willing to budge on in whatever house I end up buying: no electric stoves. I hate electric stoves. They don’t cook evenly, everything burns, it’s too easy to accidentally burn yourself. Plus I’m clumsy, so that’s a real problem for me. Apparently I’m not the only one with dealbreaker appliances or home features. Below, real estate professionals share what they see buyers shy away from on a regular basis.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy