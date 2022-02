The acquisition of the former Watco railcar repair shop in Junction City by Eagle Railcar Services was announced this past week. The general manager for Eagle Railcar Services James Bullard said the facility in Junction City is in a great location for them. "It's in a great location, the infrastructure that's here, the community, the opportunities for expansion, honestly it's really what drove us to acquire this facility."

