LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The meteoric rise of the Cincinnati Bengals could end in the franchise’s first Super Bowl title when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Bengals spent the last two years as the division’s cellar-dwellers and weren’t projected to be much of anything this season, either. But Joe Burrow & Co. refused to believe they were only destined to be a middling team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO