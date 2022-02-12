ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez traffic stop leaves baby hospitalized

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A one-year-old was sent to the hospital and two patrol cars were crashed following a traffic stop in Natchez on Friday, February 11.

The Natchez Democrat reported Natchez police pulled over Jesse Stewart Jr., 55, for driving recklessly and disregarding traffic devices. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Stewart rammed into a patrol car and pushed another into a ditch. Officers arrested Stewart outside of Greenlawn Memorial Park on Morgantown Road.

Daughtry said officers found a one-year-old girl in Stewart’s vehicle. She had no child restraints on and was taken to a hospital. He said she is “doing fine and talking to us.”

According to the newspaper, an officer was injured when her car was hit. She was taken to a hospital and her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Stewart was charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, felony fleeing, child endangerment and multiple traffic violations.

