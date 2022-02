When the 2021 NFL season began, the Los Angeles Rams were a trendy Super Bowl pick, while the Cincinnati Bengals lagged sharply behind formidable AFC rivals like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, and even the Browns. But no one can question that both teams are equally deserving of this moment. Who do we believe will win, what are the NFL odds, which team will cover the spread, and which players have the best shot of outperforming expectations?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO