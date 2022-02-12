All Old Verse Locations

Lost Ark launched for those who purchase the Founder’s Pack today, and many are just getting started in the game. The first choice players must make is which server to join. Server selection is important, because it dictates how laggy the game will be based on how far players are geographically from the server, and whether you can play with your friends. If your friends are on different servers, even if you are in the same region, you will not be able to play with them. It is advised to agree with your friends what sever you all will choose before booting up the game for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO