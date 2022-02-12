All Old Verse Locations

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOnce you’ve unlocked the ride Pokemon Ursaluna, you’ll be able to roam around the wilds of the Hisui region and dig up various things like iron chunks or mushrooms. However, at some point, you may dig up something labeled as an “Old Verse.” These mysterious collectibles are buried throughout the Hisui...

GeekTyrant

Beautiful New TALES OF ARISE Animation Released

Did you enjoy Tales of Arise? If you enjoyed the game, or if you have yet to discover it, Bandai Namco has released a new animation made by ufotable. The animation introduces you to the game via brief explanation of the premise. In a nutshell, the Dahna and Rena people are in conflict. The technologically advanced Rena are using the Dahna to siphon energy out of all living things on the planet. Enter Alphen and Shionne, two people from opposite sides brought together to try and end the conflict. The animation is beautifully done.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Mir4 is a bizarre crypto-mine masquerading as a dated MMORPG

So, there's this South Korean MMORPG called Mir4 that's been out on mobile and PC for about six months now. It's free-to-play, so it started off with decent numbers, but from October to November the monthly average player count jumped up by 32k. It's tailing off now, but still averaging 60,000 Steam users over the last three months, a surge you'd think would be worth celebrating, right? I investigated and discovered that Mir4 is one bizarre game, with one soul-crushing USP: NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dying Light 2: All Airdrop Locations

What are all Airdrop locations in Dying Light 2? Another icon to look out for in the open world, Airdrops contain powerful loot and some important items. In this Dying Light 2 guide, we're going to reveal all Airdrop locations. Opening all of them unlocks the Find Anything Interesting? Trophy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

A Grain Cake is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's how to craft Grain Cake, where to buy Grain Cake, and generally how to use Grain Cake in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Grain Cake can be crafted, purchased from a shop or found in chests and crates. How to Craft...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Lucky Pandowl locations in Zenith: The Last City

For some of the quests you’ll take on in Zenith: The Last City, you’ll need to find Lucky Pandowl statues. These are dotted around the world and can be in some very hard to find places. This makes tracking them down for your daily quests quite challenging. That’s why we’ve put together this guide of every known Lucky Pandowl location to help you speed your way through these quests.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scatter Bang

A Scatter Bang is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's how to craft Scatter Bang, where to buy Scatter Bang, and generally how to use Scatter Bang in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Wisp Locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has plenty of secrets and unique ways that players will need to unlock Pokémon—and one of the trickiest is with the help of Wisps. When players earn the mission “Eerie Apparitions in the Night,” they will be tasked with collecting all 107 Wisps from across the zones in Hisui. Once this is complete players can encounter the Pokémon Spiritomb.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Sifu: All Shrine locations in The Club

Sifu’s Shrines grant a variety of bonuses that are sure to help you stay alive on your quest for vengeance. Most levels have three Shrines hidden throughout, and you’ll want to grab all of them to give yourself the best chance of survival. The Club is one of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Mokoko Seed locations in Loghill in Lost Ark

There are Mokoko Seeds hidden in each region of Lost Ark. You’ll want to collect these seeds to obtain Mokoko Seed points, unlocking addition rewards as you progress through the game and learn about new regions. While you can readily find these seeds in plain sight, a handful of them are hidden behind mechanics you’ll have to unlock by triggering a specific event or collecting a particular item. This guide will cover how to collect all Mokoko Seeds and their locations in Loghill in Lost Ark.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Lost Ark servers and where they are located

Lost Ark launched for those who purchase the Founder’s Pack today, and many are just getting started in the game. The first choice players must make is which server to join. Server selection is important, because it dictates how laggy the game will be based on how far players are geographically from the server, and whether you can play with your friends. If your friends are on different servers, even if you are in the same region, you will not be able to play with them. It is advised to agree with your friends what sever you all will choose before booting up the game for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 - Review

After two of these roguelite DLCs so far, the formula for Far Cry 6’s villain-centric expansions has become predictable: you enter a character’s mind, confronting their demons and learning more about their backstory while shooting everything in sight. Thus, Joseph: Collapse has a lot of the same strengths and shortcomings of Vaas’ Insanity and Pagan Min’s Control that came before it. Unlike those, though, this final entry in the trilogy has the critical flaw of starring the weakest villain of the bunch – by quite a wide margin – in Joseph Seed. The Zen-like militant cult leader from Far Cry 5 never made much of an impression on me aside from his unmistakable love of yellow aviators, and Collapse does little to make him more interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Die After Sunset - Early Access Release Trailer

Solve the mystery behind the Murkor invasion in Die After Sunset, the third-person action roguelite shooter game that is out now in Steam Early Access. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about the game, including a look at some of its bosses, weapons, and more. In Die After Sunset, battle for Earth and travel through time as you defeat hordes of enemies and complete random quests to create the best build possible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Creepy Pokemon TikTok Brings Gastly to Life

If Pokemon Legends: Arceus has taught us anything over the last couple weeks, it's that a lot of Pokemon would be quite creepy in the real-world. Of course, as long-time fans can attest, Ghost-type Pokemon have always been creepy, going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, where they remained mostly confined to Lavender Town. TikTok user @the.revival seems keenly aware of that fact, as they have revealed an awesome new video featuring a 3D animated Gastly! The video has already found a lot of fans, racking up more than 73,000 likes over the last three days!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

Infernax - Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for a look at the world and challenges that await in Infernax, the retro action-adventure game that is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In Infernax, go on an adventure with Alcedor, young Duke of Upel, freshly returned from battle. Sadly, the land he has returned to is now a shadow of the home he left. Evil has cast a pall over this once prosperous place, and the people cower in fear of the unspeakable things that now ravage the countryside. This, of course, is most inconvenient. Join Alcedor as he gets knee-deep in problem-solving, to wrest control of these lands back from the forces of darkness.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Authority Pack Free DLCs Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Dying Light 2's factions-inspired Authority Pack DLC. The first part of the first free skin pack, Authority, is available now for the open-world action RPG and features a chest piece, joggers, and sneakers. The second part arrives on February 16 and will feature headgear, braces, and gloves. The third part, featuring a weapon, will be available on February 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dying Light 2 Wiki Guide

Aiden arrives at the Fish Eye during the A Place to Call Home quest, meeting Frank and battling a group of Renegades attempting to attack the sky-bound bar. After defeating them, he's soon embroiled in the settlement's various storylines, including Frank's tragic history with the Nightrunners and the quest to liberate the VNC tower.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mother 3 Remake Imagined In Beautiful New Trailer

When Earthbound popped up during last week's Nintendo Direct, fans briefly hoped that Mother 3 might finally get its much-requested English release. Those hopes were ultimately dashed, but this gorgeous new trailer is a small consolation prize for fans desperate to play Shigesato Itoi's classic RPG. Developed by Curiomatic, the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Children of Morta - Online Co-op Launch Trailer

The Fellowship Sanctuary update for Children of Morta is available now on Steam, bringing online co-op to the rogue-lite hack-n-slash RPG. Check out the latest trailer for the game and get ready to go on adventure to fight the Corruption together with a friend.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

West Limgrave - Dungeons, Points of Interest, and Secrets

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot. West Limgrave is one of the main regions of the Lands Between in Elden Ring. This page includes an overview of the area, including all main dungeons, bosses, loot, and secrets to find in this region. West Limgrave is the starting region you...
VIDEO GAMES

