Uchigatana

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
A pilot on his second training session with a display team crashed as he tried to fly under bunting about 20ft (6m) above the ground, a report said. He sustained serious injuries in the incident at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, near Aveley, Essex, on 16 October. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch...
Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Dying Light 2's factions-inspired Authority Pack DLC. The first part of the first free skin pack, Authority, is available now for the open-world action RPG and features a chest piece, joggers, and sneakers. The second part arrives on February 16 and will feature headgear, braces, and gloves. The third part, featuring a weapon, will be available on February 18, 2022.
Aiden arrives at the Fish Eye during the A Place to Call Home quest, meeting Frank and battling a group of Renegades attempting to attack the sky-bound bar. After defeating them, he's soon embroiled in the settlement's various storylines, including Frank's tragic history with the Nightrunners and the quest to liberate the VNC tower.
In the last few days, the Ministry of Electronics and IT branch of the Government Of India have issued a ban order on applications, on the grounds that these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries, through countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, and have also directed top app stores including Google’s Play Store to block these applications.
CrossfireX single-player campaign reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One. CrossfireX's pair of campaigns are untidy, generic slogs with all the excitement and flavor of a communion wafer. Alarmingly little of Remedy's signature weirdness and creativity is displayed, leaving me to wonder why this usually distinctively strange studio was chosen for such a by-the-numbers project at all. There were some interesting ideas along the way where the story is concerned and I fleetingly thought we might get an eccentric tale the likes of Control or Alan Wake, but those hopes were quickly dashed when both campaigns ended without even a cursory twist. Whether it's the bland characters, braindead enemy AI, forgettable levels, or downright offensive controls for the gunplay, everything about these brief campaigns feels phoned in.
The Baba 9 is a side quest in Dying Light 2 given to you by the Plague Witch. It can be found at the Chapel of the Resurrection Landmark on Saint Paul Island. This side quest can only be done at night. Hunt the Scorching Banshee at Night. Head to...
IGN's Dying Light 2 complete side quest guide and walkthrough will lead you through every side quest found in all the districts in The City. Set many years after the first game, Dying Light 2 follows a man named Aiden Caldwell on his search for his lost sister and the man who experimented on them both. Wandering the world as a "Pilgrim" after the zombie virus that devastated Harran expanded across the globe, Aiden's search has led him to the walled city of Villedor, a place that was initially spared from the virus, until scientists within the city let the virus escape.
The bow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of the most effective weapons when fighting from a distance. You can even have fun with it by mixing and matching arrows that have different effects. And it'll never break down on you, so as long as you have arrows, you can shoot your bow for as long as you want. To get the bow, you're going to need to do a few things first. But don't worry because, in this guide for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, we'll tell you everything you'll need to know.
Dying Light 2 has a lot of secrets and Easter Eggs that refer to other games. Instead of just being a cool reference, however, some of these hidden locations and characters actually offer fun Blueprints for unique weapons as a reward for discovering them. The Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg in...
Get ready to build scale models in Model Builder, the virtual hobby simulator game that is available now on PC. In Model Builder, you will be able to choose to build vehicles, historical memorabilia, figures, and pop culture and earn experience to unlock more models, or paint your favorite models again in a different or unique style. The game also features a story mode, customization options, a variety of tools, and more.
This section of IGN’s Dying Light 2 guide covers The Colonel main story mission. This quest is exclusive to the Renegade route and unlocks after The Breakthrough only if you sided with Juan Rainer during Welcome On Board and gave him the transmitter in Broadcast. If you give Frank the transmitter, you’ll go straight into Now or Never, and if you sided with Jack Matt, you get the PK exclusive Assassination mission.
There are some things a child shouldn’t see — such as the unexpected demolition of a historic tree outside their classroom window. A heartbreaking video of the tree’s destruction was captured and shared Tuesday, during which a chorus of grade school students can be heard wailing in the background.
About 150 workers at a furniture factory have been made redundant with immediate effect. Staff at Sven Christiansen in Dudley said they were "gutted" when they were told during a meeting on 4 February. "I felt like I'd had my stomach ripped out," wood machinist Ian Ellis said. "I have...
