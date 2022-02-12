ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Great Epee

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Large rapier featuring a thin, sharp blade. Commonly used in life or death duels. Like...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Ball of Mud is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's a list of crafting recipes that use Ball of Mud, where to get Ball of Mud, and generally how to use Ball of Mud in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
RECIPES
IGN

CrossfireX Developer Apologizes for Its Shaky Launch

CrossfireX's executive producer has apologized for the game's launch state that included several issues including poor connection to matches and controller sensitivity fluctuation. In a developer update, CrossfireX executive producer Sooro Boo acknowledged the studio had disappointed many of its fans by releasing the game with these issues saying, "It’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Infernax - Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for a look at the world and challenges that await in Infernax, the retro action-adventure game that is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In Infernax, go on an adventure with Alcedor, young Duke of Upel, freshly returned from battle. Sadly, the land he has returned to is now a shadow of the home he left. Evil has cast a pall over this once prosperous place, and the people cower in fear of the unspeakable things that now ravage the countryside. This, of course, is most inconvenient. Join Alcedor as he gets knee-deep in problem-solving, to wrest control of these lands back from the forces of darkness.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Submerged: Hidden Depths - The First 19 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out the first 19 minutes of gameplay from Submerged: Hidden Depths, the sequel to 2015's Submerged in which you explore a sunken city's ruins in a combat-free environment. It's meant to be a relaxing gameplay experience. It will be out soon for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Curses are a type of negative magic that your Spellcaster Sim can be inflicted with in The Sims 4: Realm of Magic. They range from being haunted to having bad hygiene permanently. This guide teaches you all about Curses, including all Curses and what they do, how to avoid getting...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Model Builder - Launch Trailer

Get ready to build scale models in Model Builder, the virtual hobby simulator game that is available now on PC. In Model Builder, you will be able to choose to build vehicles, historical memorabilia, figures, and pop culture and earn experience to unlock more models, or paint your favorite models again in a different or unique style. The game also features a story mode, customization options, a variety of tools, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom VR - Official Teaser Trailer

Travel to Birmingham in 1928 in the new Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom VR teaser trailer. Fans will be able to infiltrate the seedy criminal underworld of Peaky Blinders, make difficult choices, and explore 1920s England. You'll need to prove you have what it takes to join the crew, and earn the trust of Tommy Shelby. Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson will also feature in this new VR game to voice their characters. Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom VR will release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Video: Maserati MC20 review, the 621bhp, £190k supercar with F1 engine tech

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. The Maserati MC20 is a gorgeous new mid-engined supercar powered by a brand new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 called Nettuno. As in Neptune, god of the sea, the one who brandishes a trident… see what they did there? It produces 621bhp at 7,300rpm and 538lb ft of torque at 3,000rpm, and your only choice is an eight-speed twin-clutch auto gearbox.
CARS
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West Is the Best PS5 Game (Review Discussion) - Beyond 736

On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond, IGN's PlayStation show, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to discuss our spoiler-free thoughts about Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 in our review discussion episode. While IGN's Horizon Forbidden West review writer Simon Cardy couldn't join us, all three of the panelists have put a few dozen hours each into the Guerrilla Games PS4 and PS5 sequel, so we break down what we love about Horizon Forbidden West in this review discussion and why we think Horizon Forbidden West is the best PS5 game so far. The panel covers their thoughts on how Horizon Forbidden West evolves the Horizon Zero Dawn formula, what improvements Guerrilla made to Horizon Forbidden West's combat, traversal, world design, and storytelling. First, while keeping free of any major spoilers, we talk broadly about how how Horizon Forbidden West's story not only lets Ashly Burch shine as Aloy in her second Horizon game, but how Guerrilla's approach to fleshing out the Horizon universe is so engrossing in Horizon Forbidden West. Then, we dig into Horizon's new and refined combat and traversal options, including some of the new weaponry in Aloy's arsenal, changes to Horizon's skill trees and outfit upgrades, and much more. Our review discussion for Horizon Forbidden West also touches on some of the traversal additions made to Aloy's world on both PS4 and PS5, like climbing, gliding, and swimming, while also taking a look at the world at large, including Forbidden West's sidequests and storytelling approach, optional side objectives, a surprising bit of Metroidvania DNA, and much more. Mark also speaks to his experience playing Horizon Forbidden West across PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5, while the trio discusses their preferences of playing in quality or performance mode. For PS5 players, we also dig into Horizon's use of 3D audio and DualSense capabilities, and generally gush about our excitement for more people to get to play. If you have thoughts once you dig into Horizon Forbidden West, tweet at the cast or write in to beyond@ign.com with your thoughts, and we'll read them on the show!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tips and Tricks - Things Sifu Doesn't Tell You

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Whilst Sifu does a good job at showing you the ropes, there are a few things that are worth knowing before you begin your epic journey for revenge. From a practice mode to shortcuts you might not even know existed, you'll find invaluable information to prepare you below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 - Review

After two of these roguelite DLCs so far, the formula for Far Cry 6’s villain-centric expansions has become predictable: you enter a character’s mind, confronting their demons and learning more about their backstory while shooting everything in sight. Thus, Joseph: Collapse has a lot of the same strengths and shortcomings of Vaas’ Insanity and Pagan Min’s Control that came before it. Unlike those, though, this final entry in the trilogy has the critical flaw of starring the weakest villain of the bunch – by quite a wide margin – in Joseph Seed. The Zen-like militant cult leader from Far Cry 5 never made much of an impression on me aside from his unmistakable love of yellow aviators, and Collapse does little to make him more interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Preorders Are Already Down to £40 Before Release

Elden Ring is one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the month, and probably the whole of 2022 as well. It's a huge game, and you can preorder it for just £40 right now. Yes, I didn't stutter, preorders are down to as little as £40 before the release day of February (see here).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spoiled Apricorn

Spoiled Apricorn is a material and item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's where to find Spoiled Apricorn, list of crafting recipes that use Spoiled Apricorn, and generally how to use Spoiled Apricorn in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to Get Spoiled Apricorn. Spoiled Apricorn can be found in trees and dropped...
RECIPES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Announced, Fans Hoping for Next Gen News- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, CD Projekt Red has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 stream, to be broadcast tomorrow, February 15. Airing at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK (that's February 16 at 2am AEDT).This stream is also being branded as a REDstream, rather than the Night City Wire streams we saw around Cyberpunk's launch, which could indicate that we'll get news on other CDPR projects. Capcom has launched a new website that is teasing an announcement for next weekend. The countdown page, which gives no further information as to what it may be for, is set to end on February 20 at 10pm PT/February 21 at 1am ET/6am GMT/4pm AEST.Begin your quest in Horizon Forbidden West on February 18th on PS 5 and PS 4. Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize like a PlayStation 5 console, a 4K TV, and more! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix! Enter the Horizon Zero Dawn Beat the Game Sweepstakes Now: https://www.rewards.sony.com/BeatHZDsweeps Full Rules: https://www.rewards.sony.com/hzd-sweeps-official-rules.html Presented by Horizon Forbidden West rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Sites-sonyrewards-Site Sony Rewards rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Horizon Zero Dawn-Beat the Game Sweepstakes Official Rules | Sony Rewards Sony Rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Floating Fortress

The Peace Keeper's central HQ, Aiden makes his way to the Floating Fortress during the Welcome on Board Mission, meeting with Jack Matt and Juan. The giant freighter ship can be found in The Wharf and holds a bed, storage spot, a store and a craft master, as well as multiple side missions.
IGN

The Breakthrough Choice - Frank or the Truck

Dying Light includes a many decisions Aiden will have to make as you meet the people of Villedor, but there are several major choices that can have far-reaching consequences over the story. This page includes spoilers of what choices you can make during the Survivor-specific story quest The Breakthrough, and whether or not you stick with Frank after an ambush.
VIDEO GAMES
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Sierra Regular Cab Standard Bed Gets Only One Engine Choice

General Motors debuted the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in October of 2021, unveiling the fully updated pickup truck with a long list of changes and upgrades. Notably, refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500 models with a Regular Cab Standard Bed configuration will be available with only a single engine choice. As...
CARS
IGN

Choice Dumpling

Choice Dumpling is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's where to find Choice Dumpling, how to craft Choice Dumpling, and generally how to use Choice Dumpling in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy