Kodak Black Allegedly Shot At Justin Bieber's Afterparty, Rapper Received Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

By Hayley Hynes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurther details regarding the shooting that took place at a Justin Bieber afterparty in Los Angeles last night have arisen, NBC News reports. As you may have already heard, three people were hit and one was injured when gunshots erupted outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. At first, details surrounding...

Kodak Black Steals...Again

Kodak Black continues his shameless stealing streak. Just a few days ago, the "Love & War" rapper hopped on Instagram to let his 11.4 million followers know that he had stolen a pickled sausage while stopped at a gas station, resulting in some pretty serious clowning at the Florida native's expense.
Kodak Black Shooting: New Video Shows Different Angle Of The Shooter

Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The party was taking place at The Nice Guy, and the entire event was attended by some of hip-hop's biggest names.
Justin Bieber Afterparty Abruptly Ends After Shooting That Leaves 3 Wounded

Deadline reports that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert In West Hollywood on Friday night, resulting In three injuries. TMZ claims that the fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed. City News Service reports that police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. "They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired," said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded

At least three people were wounded early Saturday in a Los Angeles shooting that took place outside of a star-studded afterparty following a Justin Bieber show. TMZ reported that gunfire erupted outside the celebrity-packed bash at restaurant The Nice Guy around 2:45 a.m. According to TMZ, a fight involving rapper Kodak Black broke out and then gunshots could be heard, though it was unclear who the shooter was. The site also published video that appears to show part of the incident.
Kodak Black
Justin Bieber
Gunna
Lil Baby
4 Injured In Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Concert Afterparty

Four people were injured in a shooting outside an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s concert in West Hollywood last night. TMZ reports that a fight broke out and 10 shots were fired at around 2:45AM while rappers Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were outside the club “smiling and talking.”
Kodak Black Reportedly Shot in Los Angeles

Kodak Black is among the three men who were shot outside of a Los Angeles bar on Saturday morning, NBC News has shared. As previously reported, the shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. outside of a Justin Bieber concert after party at The Nice Guy. Kodak was spotted outside of the event—as shown in the below video—alongside Lil Baby and Gunna as he seemingly took photos with fans, before a fight broke out and a reported 10 shots were fired. Four people were reportedly injured and brought to the hospital, three with gunshot wounds and one injured in the scuffle, which Kodak can be seen in during the clip.
Justin Bieber and Drake Perform at The h.wood Group and Revolve Super Bowl Bash

Click here to read the full article. “Are you rooting for The Rams or what?” asked Justin Bieber on Friday night ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. It was Day One of The h.wood Group and Revolve’s two-day “Homecoming Weekend” bash to celebrate the occasion. L.A. natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, the entrepreneurs behind the hospitality company (and owners of hot spots The Nice Guy and Delilah) brought sports and entertainment together with fashion, partnering with Revolve, the L.A.-based Millennial and Gen Z-focused e-tailer.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone...
Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
Justin Bieber Buys $1.3 Million NFT

Justin Bieber has purchased one of the most expensive NFTs in the world. According to Bitcoin.com, Justin Bieber purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #3001 for 500 ethereum or $1.29 million – more than $1 million above the asking price. The image shows an ape who appears to be crying and hasn’t shaven in a few days.
Kodak Black's Lawyer Says He's "Stable" After "Unprovoked Attack"

Kodak Black wound up in an altercation on Saturday morning that left him and two others shot outside of an afterparty hosted by Justin Bieber. The rapper was posted outside of the party with Lil Baby and Gunna when he found himself in a scrap. The fistfight escalated quickly after gunshots were fired, which prompted everyone in the scene to scatter and left Yak, among others, in need of medical attention.
"Island Boy" Flyysoulja Speaks On Friend Being Arrested For 8-Year-Old's Death

After learning that his friend was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl, Flyysoulja, or Alex Venegas, is speaking out against gun violence. We previously reported that a Florida home owned by twins Alex and Franky Venegas, widely known as the rapping "Island Boys," was raided by authorities. It was then that police arrested their reported childhood friend, 20-year-old Andrew Thomas, after it was suspected that he was tied to the drive-by shooting death of little Ron'Ziyah Atkins.
Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22. The New York Police Department responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area Tuesday, where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee, reports E! News.
Justin Bieber’s Mom Hates Him

Looks like Justin had a great time with Selena while celebrating the new year. The “Baby” fame has been reportedly caught with Selena on a yacht celebrating New year’s. It seems like this news did not go well with Justin’s Mom, Pattie Mallette. Pattie keeps restrictions on this “Canadian singer” (I mean she is her baby after all). According to some inside reports, Pattie keeps closely monitors her son’s activities and makes decisions on her son’s behalf(that is what mothers are for). It seems that Mallette does not like Justin hanging out with Selena Gomez(we understand your concern, pattie). For those who don’t know, Pattie is also Justin’s manager, (so you know where it is pretty much coming from). While we understand Pattie’s concern, we can’t deny the fact that Justin is growing up, and he has every right to choose the person he wants to spend his time with. According to some reports, Pattie does not allow Justin to stay up after 10:30.
