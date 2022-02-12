Local Harrisonburg business uses Metaverse technology

Bradley University's Turner Center for Entrepreneurship will offer a number of events/programs this February. Read below to learn more. Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, these workshops are for those who want to learn all the components of how to start a successful business in Illinois. Participants will get a realistic view of the requirements and the resources available to support new ventures. While attending one of these no-cost, two-hour workshops, you'll learn how to get your business name registered, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business planning, taxes, financing options and much more! These workshops are sponsored by the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Bradley and co-sponsored by Morton Community Bank. After registering, you'll receive an email confirmation containing the link to the workshop. To register, click the appropriate link above. For questions, email sybil@bradley.edu.

