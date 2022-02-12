ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

High school boys basketball: Lincoln poised for deep run in Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

By Kevin Niendorf
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJPHI_0eCtblT800

STOCKTON — A pair of big wins by the Lincoln boys’ basketball team this week, including Friday’s critical road victory over Tri-City Athletic League rival St. Mary’s, has the Trojans primed for a deep run in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs beginning next week.

With its 58-46 victory over the Rams, Lincoln (11-1 TCAL, 24-4 overall) won the league title and will open the postseason with a Division I home contest on Friday. The Rams (7-5, 15-13) should also receive a playoff game in Division II but will likely open the postseason on the road.

Lincoln, currently ranked fourth in Division I, will be trying to win its first postseason game since defeating Davis in 2013.

“You get to the playoffs everyone’s good, so you have to get ready for those like this one we just played,” Matthews said. Anytime you can beat a well-coached St. Mary’s team, that’s as big as any win you can get. Especially playing at their place with this massive crowd.”

Against the Rams, Lincoln struggled in the opening quarter by converting just one of its first 3-point attempts and trailed 12-11 to start the second. Lincoln’s Andre Warren had nine of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter to put Lincoln on top at halftime, 33-25.

After a layup by Warren to open the third quarter for a 10-point lead, the Rams went on a 10-0 run and tied the game at 35 apiece. It remained close at the start of the final quarter, with Lincoln leading 40-39, but the Trojans sealed the game by recording a 14-2 run down the stretch.

“Ever since we beat Modesto Christian earlier this week (66-62), we’ve had a clear mindset and looking forward to this game,” Warren said. “Our key was to stop Jadyn (Marshall), and I think we did a good job with that.”

Marshall, heading to UCLA on a football/track scholarship, scored 10 points while teammate Elian Castillon led the Rams with 12. San Diego State-bound Miles Byrd hit his points-per-game average with 16 and Trojan teammate Taylor Bryant-Frey scored 11 points.

“This is the second best feeling after beating Modesto Christian earlier this week,” Byrd said. “It’s a good feeling to be here and we’re happy. We’ll have to go back to Lincoln and cut down some nets.”

Friday’s score was nearly identical to the teams’ first matchup at Lincoln on Jan. 21 (a 58-47 Lincoln win), and it marked the fourth consecutive Trojan victory over their intracity rivals. St. Mary’s still leads the all-time series with a 17-9 record.

St. Mary’s coach Ken Green said his players did their best on a senior night the school hasn’t had against Lincoln since 2018 due to the pandemic.

“We played as hard as we could but didn’t make the big bucket when we needed to stay with it,” Green said. “Our guys have really stayed committed and ready to work, but we haven’t really had all the guys play well together in one game. That’s kept us from getting of the hump.

“Lincoln is very talented, and they have a lot of support guys around (Byrd and Warren),” he added. “They’re deep, and they’re poised, and I think that was the difference tonight.”

Matthews said his squad will need to shoot better from 3-point range after shooting 7-for-24 beyond the arc.

“We’ve done that, and that’s kind of one of our big concerns,” Matthews said. “When we’re hot, we’re hot, but when we’re jacking up shots, we tend to fall in love with the 3-point shot rather than fall in love with what’s really working.”

This article originally appeared on The Record: High school boys basketball: Lincoln poised for deep run in Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, CA
Education
Lincoln, CA
Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Education
City
Marshall, CA
City
Davis, CA
Lincoln, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
NBC News

Father of teen killed in Parkland school massacre climbs crane in D.C. to promote gun reform

The father of a boy killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting scaled a crane in Washington, D.C., on Monday to demand gun reform, officials said. Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver — one of 17 people that died in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — tweeted a video Monday under the heading, “Happy valentines.”
PARKLAND, FL
ABC News

'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

1K+
Followers
286
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy