High school boys basketball: Lincoln poised for deep run in Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

STOCKTON — A pair of big wins by the Lincoln boys’ basketball team this week, including Friday’s critical road victory over Tri-City Athletic League rival St. Mary’s, has the Trojans primed for a deep run in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs beginning next week.

With its 58-46 victory over the Rams, Lincoln (11-1 TCAL, 24-4 overall) won the league title and will open the postseason with a Division I home contest on Friday. The Rams (7-5, 15-13) should also receive a playoff game in Division II but will likely open the postseason on the road.

Lincoln, currently ranked fourth in Division I, will be trying to win its first postseason game since defeating Davis in 2013.

“You get to the playoffs everyone’s good, so you have to get ready for those like this one we just played,” Matthews said. Anytime you can beat a well-coached St. Mary’s team, that’s as big as any win you can get. Especially playing at their place with this massive crowd.”

Against the Rams, Lincoln struggled in the opening quarter by converting just one of its first 3-point attempts and trailed 12-11 to start the second. Lincoln’s Andre Warren had nine of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter to put Lincoln on top at halftime, 33-25.

After a layup by Warren to open the third quarter for a 10-point lead, the Rams went on a 10-0 run and tied the game at 35 apiece. It remained close at the start of the final quarter, with Lincoln leading 40-39, but the Trojans sealed the game by recording a 14-2 run down the stretch.

“Ever since we beat Modesto Christian earlier this week (66-62), we’ve had a clear mindset and looking forward to this game,” Warren said. “Our key was to stop Jadyn (Marshall), and I think we did a good job with that.”

Marshall, heading to UCLA on a football/track scholarship, scored 10 points while teammate Elian Castillon led the Rams with 12. San Diego State-bound Miles Byrd hit his points-per-game average with 16 and Trojan teammate Taylor Bryant-Frey scored 11 points.

“This is the second best feeling after beating Modesto Christian earlier this week,” Byrd said. “It’s a good feeling to be here and we’re happy. We’ll have to go back to Lincoln and cut down some nets.”

Friday’s score was nearly identical to the teams’ first matchup at Lincoln on Jan. 21 (a 58-47 Lincoln win), and it marked the fourth consecutive Trojan victory over their intracity rivals. St. Mary’s still leads the all-time series with a 17-9 record.

St. Mary’s coach Ken Green said his players did their best on a senior night the school hasn’t had against Lincoln since 2018 due to the pandemic.

“We played as hard as we could but didn’t make the big bucket when we needed to stay with it,” Green said. “Our guys have really stayed committed and ready to work, but we haven’t really had all the guys play well together in one game. That’s kept us from getting of the hump.

“Lincoln is very talented, and they have a lot of support guys around (Byrd and Warren),” he added. “They’re deep, and they’re poised, and I think that was the difference tonight.”

Matthews said his squad will need to shoot better from 3-point range after shooting 7-for-24 beyond the arc.

“We’ve done that, and that’s kind of one of our big concerns,” Matthews said. “When we’re hot, we’re hot, but when we’re jacking up shots, we tend to fall in love with the 3-point shot rather than fall in love with what’s really working.”

