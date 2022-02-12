Lincoln Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – At 10:16 p.m. on Friday, a Lincoln County deputy saw a white Nissan passenger traveling on U.S.-27 South with only one working headlight.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office , during a traffic stop, it was confirmed that the man and woman in the car both had warrants out for their arrest. A search of the man yielded approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine being found in the man’s shoe, which prompted a search of the rest of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, Lincoln County deputies found a digital scale, several clear plastic bags, cash, and other drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were promptly placed under arrest and were charged with first-degree drug trafficking along with many other charges.

