ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

Lincoln Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PYCj_0eCtbVIO00

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – At 10:16 p.m. on Friday, a Lincoln County deputy saw a white Nissan passenger traveling on U.S.-27 South with only one working headlight.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office , during a traffic stop, it was confirmed that the man and woman in the car both had warrants out for their arrest. A search of the man yielded approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine being found in the man’s shoe, which prompted a search of the rest of the vehicle.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

After searching the vehicle, Lincoln County deputies found a digital scale, several clear plastic bags, cash, and other drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were promptly placed under arrest and were charged with first-degree drug trafficking along with many other charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 5

BGONEidiot45
2d ago

No mention of names. More than likely that they are being released to wear a wire and do law enforcement's job for them.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Co#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX 56

FOX 56

4K+
Followers
765
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy