Lincoln Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – At 10:16 p.m. on Friday, a Lincoln County deputy saw a white Nissan passenger traveling on U.S.-27 South with only one working headlight.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office , during a traffic stop, it was confirmed that the man and woman in the car both had warrants out for their arrest. A search of the man yielded approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine being found in the man’s shoe, which prompted a search of the rest of the vehicle.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
After searching the vehicle, Lincoln County deputies found a digital scale, several clear plastic bags, cash, and other drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were promptly placed under arrest and were charged with first-degree drug trafficking along with many other charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 5