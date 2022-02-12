ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swayman makes 30 saves as Bruins blank Senators 2-0

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Swayman makes 30 saves as Bruins blank Senators 2-0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston (27-16-3), which had dropped two in a row.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for Ottawa (16-24-4). Murray stopped 77 of the 80 shots he faced over the past two games.

Including their 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.

Their last goal came three games ago when Chris Tierney gave them a 4-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes at 2:54 of the second period.

The Senators had chances in the third on Saturday, outshooting the Bruins 14-9 and playing with Murray on the bench in favor of an extra attacker for most of the final four minutes.

The Bruins scored just 45 seconds into the game when Frederic collected his third of the season. After Murray made a sprawling pad save off Charlie Coyle, Frederic jammed the rebound in from the crease.

Lazar got his sixth of the season at 13:26. A rebound off an Anton Blidh shot hit Lazar in the leg and went past Murray.

The Bruins had 11 shots on goal in the opening five minutes and outshot the Senators 22-8 in the first period.

WATCHING

Bruins forward Brad Marchand served the second of a six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

Bruins: Visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Sportsnet.ca

Bruins blank Senators, extending Ottawa's scoreless drought

OTTAWA – After a 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, the Boston Bruins wanted to right the ship early in their game Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Trent Frederic scored 45 seconds into the game and Curtis Lazar added another first-period goal to account for all the scoring as the Bruins took a 2-0 win over the Senators.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins bounce back to beat Senators, 2-0

The NHL standings may have implied that the Bruins’ game against Ottawa on Saturday was not quite a must-win situation. But the team’s bruised psyche and the distance they still have to go without their top two players, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, told another story. After being...
NHL
NESN

Here’s When Bruins Expect Patrice Bergeron To Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins shouldn’t be without Patrice Bergeron for too long. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday he expects Bergeron to return to action next week. Bergeron suffered a head injury Tuesday in the Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The ailment sidelined him for Thursday’s loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday’s matchup with the Senators, but Cassidy expects the veteran center to return for all or part of Boston’s two-game swing through New York.
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ shutout win over the Senators

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded 30 saves to earn the shutout victory. Jeremy Swayman secured his second shutout of the season in the Boston Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. The former Maine Black Bear stopped all 30 shots he faced to guide the Bruins...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Watson Will Have Hearing For Headshot On Bruins Defenseman Achan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will have a hearing with the National Department of Player Safety Sunday after being called for a two-minute minor for interference on Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Jack Achan in the Bruins’ 2-0 win Saturday. Watson drilled Achan with a late hit to the head...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: NHL, Bruins Trade Rumors, Watson Suspended

Do the NHL trade rumors linking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Boston Bruins really make sense after rookie Jeremy Swayman once again showed he can hang in the NHL Saturday?. Credit to the NHL for suspending Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson for two games but shouldn’t headshots get more than lovetaps to a heavily protected goalie like the one Brad Marchand gave Tristan Jarry?
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
country1025.com

Score Your Tickets To The Boston Bruins VS. The LA Kings

Get ready because the Boston Bruins are going head to head with the LA Kings on Monday, March 7th at the TD Garden! Country 102.5 wants you to be at the game! Enter below to win your tickets. Next Monday the B’s are back on home ice to take on...
NHL
kion546.com

Senators’ Watson suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins’ Ahcan

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston’s Jack Ahcan. Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made “significant contact” with Ahcan’s head. The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Swayman Gives Kudos To ‘Incredible Mentor’ Rask

It wouldn’t be surprising if rookie Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was simply excited for his own accomplishments after earning his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. It gave Swayman his first win since getting called back up to...
NHL
Reuters

Senators end 10-game skid to Capitals with 4-1 win

Anton Forsberg made 33 saves and Connor Brown and Brady Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Alex Formenton had a short-handed goal and Adam Gaudette also scored for Ottawa, which snapped...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Jeremy Swayman returns to win column

The night before Tuukka Rask officially retired, Jeremy Swayman did not give the impression the that the Bruins’ goaltending was in good hands. He allowed a goal to Pittsburgh’s Danton Heinen that he should have had, which allowed the Penguins to seize control of a game that the Bruins should have won.
NHL
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Fast start propels Bruins to 2-0 win over Ottawa

The Bruins were in need of a confidence boost after Thursday’s debacle, and they got it in the form of a 2-0 afternoon win over the Senators in Ottawa. The Bruins jumped out to a two-goal lead midway through the first period and got 30 saves from Jeremy Swayman in what ended up being a relatively smooth game.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

RIT blanked by Mercyhurst, 1-0

The RIT men’s hockey team just couldn’t get anything going offensively as they fell, 1-0, to Mercyhurst on Friday night at Mercyhurst Ice Center. The Tigers recorded 34 shots on goal, but failed to capitalize on their power play opportunities as they went 0-for-5 while the Lakers finished 1-for-4.
SPORTS
NHL

Varlamov placed in protocol prior to start for Islanders; Cooper is EBUG

CALGARY -- Semyon Varlamov was placed into NHL COVID-19 protocol Saturday and the New York Islanders goalie was unable to start against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after a 5-2 loss that he was uncertain about Varlamov's status moving forward. "He tested. He'll have...
NHL
NBC Sports

Senators’ Austin Watson to have discipline hearing for interference against Bruins

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is facing a possible suspension for a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during their game on Saturday afternoon. The hit happened midway through the first period and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins hope to get multiple players back in action this week

The timelines are a bit all over the place, but the Bruins are hoping to get back to full strength at some point this week, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Beginning at the top, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron took another step...
NHL
