Anyone else overeat when sick?

By xDaniellexsh Posts:
 2 days ago

I have been so determined, had been doing slimming world but swapped to a calorie deficit as felt it was working much better. I had lost over a stone but been plateauing since Christmas which is why I decided to change from slimmingworld. I still have at least 5 stone to...

shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
#B Vitamins#Vegetable Soup#Vitamin#Leek Soup#Calories
EatingWell

The #1 Snack to Eat When You Have Diarrhea, According to a Dietitian

While it might not be the most glamorous of topics, the frequency and appearance of our poop can tell us a lot about our health. Since going number two is the last step in digestion, we at EatingWell are pretty tuned in to what can help—or hurt—your cause. While there are several foods that can help you stay regular, it can be a little easier said than done. And on the other end of the spectrum, there are also foods and strategies that can help when you can't stop going to the bathroom.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Supporting Foods You Should Have Every Morning To Lose Weight By March, According To A Doctor

Dr. Amy Lee, is a board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific:. As a weight loss specialist, I am all about using my knowledge in nutrition science to optimize my health. I am also a true believer in practicing what I preach to my patients because I have the benefit of learning this information through my years of training.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Why can’t diabetics lose weight?

Having obesity makes you more likely to develop diabetes, the condition of having too much glucose (sugar) circulating in your bloodstream. Also, weight gain in people with type 2 diabetes makes blood sugar levels even harder to control. Many patients with diabetes at their initial presentation, commonly complain about excessive...
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Could Sleeping in Actually Help You Lose Weight?

According to a study published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine, increasing your sleep intake by just 1.2 hours a night could help you lose weight. Researchers assessed 80 adults between the ages of 21 and 40, all of whom were overweight and averaged 6.5 hours of sleep or less each night. Half of these participants were paired with a sleep hygiene counselor, intended to help them increase the length and quality of their sleep each night, while the other half continued on with their usual routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Change You Should Make To Your Diet For Less Bloating & Indigestion, According To Doctors

Bloating, indigestion, heartburn and other unpleasant and similar experiences are often caused by inhaling too much air when eating. Whether you’re talking while chewing or consuming food fast, swallowing air is easy to do and can impact the rest of your day negatively long after your meal. We spoke with doctors, dietitians and nutritionists about one change to make while eating and other helpful tips to combat bloating and indigestion.
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
GQMagazine

It's Almost Impossible to Overstate How Good For You Sleep Is

Consistently getting good sleep can change your life. If we could bottle the impact good sleep has on your health, happiness, and lifespan, it would be the best-selling supplement on the market. But while everyone knows just how great a good night’s rest can feel, the anxiety of the last few years coupled with the everyday stress of day-to-day life means that people are getting less sleep lately. Combating that trend can be tricky to wrap your head around. When we think about doing things that are good for our overall health, we’re prone to action. More exercise. More vitamins. A hardcore diet plan. Sleep is literally the opposite of all of that. But by learning how to do less and embrace a good snooze, we can vastly improve our waking hours.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

How Getting an Extra 1.2 Hours of Sleep May Help You Eat Fewer Calories

A new report adds to the growing amount of evidence that sufficient sleep is a crucial ingredient to overall health and well-being. Prior research has found that sleep restriction causes people to eat more. In the new study, people who increased their sleep ate fewer calories overall. A. published in...
WEIGHT LOSS

