Exploring the World of Dry Pasta

By gareth branwyn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend Alex Gabriel Ainouz, aka Alex on YouTube, has gone down another culinary rabbit hole. This time, Alex finds himself in the land of dry pasta. In a series of videos, he’s been exploring fresh vs. dry pasta, how dry pasta is professionally made, and he’s been trying to perfect...

Mando N-1 Naboo Starfighter #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Refactor of Adafruit_Floppy for timer support & mac disk success!

OK we were still having some issues with mac 400k/800k floppies and their weirdly long GCR pulses so we decided to refactor our bitbanging code to use a timer capture peripheral and a pwm waveform generator (bit odd because the period is what changes there, but it is possible with most timer peripherals) We also characterized a pile of floppy drives we had – still best results came from the Sony MPF but a few other drives were able to read with 10+ (!) retries. The timer refactor didn’t seem to make much difference on the GCR decoding but it seemed like the right thing to do and there’s less fudge-factor dependancies on the cpu clock frequency. Also, FLOPPY SOCKS! – video.
From the mail bag…

Hey Adafruit team, I came across your website surfing. the web trying to figure out how to do a project in which I will need to. incorporate using smart technology on a small scale. I honestly have no. experience or knowledge in coding, programming or engineering so trust me. everything...
Johnnie Tillmon – Black History Month 2022 #BlackHistoryMonth

Johnnie Tillmon was a pioneer activist who was best known for her fight in the welfare rights movement. She founded one of the first grassroots welfare mothers’ organizations, ANC (Aid to Needy Children). Mothers Anonymous in 1963. The purpose of the organization as to fight against the unfair treatment by welfare caseworkers. Together with other welfare mothers, she struggled for adequate income, dignity, justice, and democratic participation.
Timeslapse rework – VL53L1X to VL53L4CD QT breakout

One nice thing about standardizing on Stemma QT is that it makes it super easy to swap chips out when new versions appear. Here we are reworking a VL53 breakout to remove the older chip and replace it with a VL53L4CD https://www.st.com/en/imaging-and-photonics-solutions/vl53l4cd.html which is a new time of flight sensor from ST. this one has lower range, only up to 1.3 meters instead of 4 meters BUT it can do much closer reads, as little as 1mm away, so it could be useful in some situations where the sensor could bump up against what it is trying to sense – video.
The Shelf Lives of PVA, Epoxy, and CA Glue

In this Stumpy Nubs video, James goes over various common shop glues and how long you can expect them to work reliably. He discusses how to store them, how to extend their life, and how to tell if an old glue is still viable. There are lots of good tips...
Adafruit IO: New Dashboard Blocks and Block Changes

We have two new block additions ready for you to use in your IO dashboards. The first is the Divider Block. This block is a simple way to help you organize your dashboard and break it up a bit. You can stretch the block horizontally or vertically. Basically, just edit the block layout and drag and drop to where you would like the line divided. It allows for a couple of line widths as well.
Charlotta Bass – Black History Month 2022 #BlackHistoryMonth

Charlotta was a staunch adovate for civil liberties, women’s rights, and immigration. She championed local, black owned businesses. Because of her civil rights work, her life was threatened numerous times. The FBI placed her under surveillance and she was labelled a communist. Despite this, she prevailed. By the 1930s, The California Eagle was the largest African American paper on the West Coast. It stood on solid financial grounds, had a circulation of nearly 60,000, and took on important editoral stands.
How soon can space elevators be built?

Masahble takes a look at one of the most interesting elevators imagined throughout science fiction and tries to figure out how soon can it be built. If it’s as simple as closing the doors and pushing a button that says “Zero G,” then all your space infrastructure will be delivered on the cheap, without spending a dime on fuel. There’s enough solar energy available, especially at the top of the ride, to power the whole system. Those wild new frontiers we’ve been talking about (asteroid mining, lunar settlement, cloud cities above Venus, even Mars colonies if you can get around the toxic Martian soil problem) suddenly become way easier to establish.
ASCIIFlow – draw ASCII diagrams in your browser @lewishemens

ASCIIFlow is a quick and easy way to graphically generate flow charts and simple graphics and text in a web browser. The designs may then be exported in a number of text formats including with comment markings for popular programming languages, if desired. The screen is a grid where elements...
Scan of the Month: Instant Film Cameras #Photography @ScanOfTheMonth

This month, Scan of the Month explores instant film cameras. Dating back to the 1940s, these cameras remain iconic because they popularized photography and reached the casual consumer. Instant photography was an instant joy. Polaroid OneStep 600 AF (1997) – The “modernized” version of the original OneStep 600....
Experimenting with a Single-Motor Robotic Arm

In this James Bruton video, he attempts to build a robotic arm that uses a single motor, ball gears, and worm gears to create all of the robot’s motion. In this first video in the series, James works out the gear box mechanics. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start...
John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Wav Audio Crossfader @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Crossfade looping audio files with the audio mixer in CircuitPython. Grab samples and code here on todbot’s CircuitPython Larger Tricks page. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
3D Hangouts This Week with @videopixil @ecken

This week @adafruit we’re making a three button foot switch with CircuitPython and QT Py RP2040. Prototyping a zoetrope with Adafruit Crickit featuring Party Parrot. The timelapse this week is Mando’s N-1 Naboo Starfighter. It’s gonna be Wizard!. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/three-button-foot-switch/. YouTube Project Video. Code on GitHub.
Is Movement in D&D Realistic?

On the RPG channel, Bob World Builder, Bob and his band of merry assistants, have been looking at how realistic the Dungeons & Dragons rules are for movement, negotiating difficult terrain, travel, climbing speed, and more. What they’ve found is that, overall, D&D does a reasonably accurate game-translation of real...
O3-enabled BLE Weather Station Predicting Air Quality w/ TF #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Since the risk of breathing polluted air with poor quality has been increased precipitously in recent decades, measuring air quality to take precautions so as to keep our respiratory system healthy is crucial, especially for sensitive groups, which include people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors[1]. Even though there are international efforts to reduce air pollution and deplete air pollutants, tracking air quality locally to get prescient warnings regarding pulmonary risk factors is yet a pressing issue.
USB Foot Switch – Three Button Pedal #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Build a USB foot switch using 3D printed parts and CircuitPython! Use the QT Py RP2040 or KB2040 to make a customize USB HID controller!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
JP’s Product Pick of the Week 2/8/22 LED Arcade Button 1×4 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit LED Arcade Button 1×4 – STEMMA QT I2C Breakout – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit LED Arcade Button 1×4 – STEMMA QT I2C Breakout – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
