Exploring the World of Dry Pasta

OK we were still having some issues with mac 400k/800k floppies and their weirdly long GCR pulses so we decided to refactor our bitbanging code to use a timer capture peripheral and a pwm waveform generator (bit odd because the period is what changes there, but it is possible with most timer peripherals) We also characterized a pile of floppy drives we had – still best results came from the Sony MPF but a few other drives were able to read with 10+ (!) retries. The timer refactor didn’t seem to make much difference on the GCR decoding but it seemed like the right thing to do and there’s less fudge-factor dependancies on the cpu clock frequency. Also, FLOPPY SOCKS! – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO