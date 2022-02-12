Cowboys Cruise by Mountaineers

Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) shot a mere 31.7% from the field Saturday afternoon and were pummelled by the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7) 81-58.

West Virginia grabbed the early 5-0 lead, going a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line and built a seven-point advantage midway through the first half following a straightaway three from Jalen Bridges.

However, the aggressiveness the Mountaineers started the game with faded away and so did their lead. West Virginia started 5-11 from the field including 3-5 from behind the arc but settled for jump shots to finished out the half going 1-8 from three and trailed by six at the break, while OSU guard Avery Anderson III led all scorer with 12 points.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) goes past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) during an NCAA college men's basketball game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Osu West Virginia BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

West Virginia shot 1-10 from the field to begin the second half, opening the door for Oklahoma State to extend its lead to 20 with 13:47 remaining in the game.

The Cowboys continued to attack the Mountaineers underneath, scoring 40 points in the paint and outrebounding WVU 48-24. Forward Moussa Cisse controlled the paint in the first half with nine points and continued in the second half, leading all scorers with guard Avery Anderson, recording a double double 18 points and 10 rebounds as Oklahoma State one with ease 81-58.

