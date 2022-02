Tuukka Rask is the best goaltender in Boston Bruins history. With Rask announcing his retirement on Wednesday, it’s time to contemplate his place in franchise history. While the previous statement will be a tough pill to swallow for some and a statement of fact for others. That’s what makes Rask the most polarizing figure in Boston sports. But does he deserve to be with the likes of Bobby Orr, Rick Middleton, and Cam Neely in the TD Garden rafters, or is he just another great goaltender who has played in Boston?

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO