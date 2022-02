It’s no secret that SUVs are the most profitable vehicle types for automakers to produce. They aren’t much more expensive than sedans to build and yet they can sell them for more money, while also selling far more of them than any other type of vehicle. It’s especially true for EVs, as SUV body styles are easier to package batteries in, due to their taller ride heights. Which is why BMW plans on electrifying all SUV models in the future, from the iX1 all the way to the iX7, according to this recent post.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO