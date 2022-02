PHILADELPHIA — It was a rock fight right from the opening tip on Saturday, which is what you expect whenever Villanova and Seton Hall square off. In what has become the best rivalry in the Big East, the latest edition did not disappoint, as the 15th-ranked Wildcats pulled out a 73-67 victory over the Pirates in front of 17,803 onlookers at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO