If you're a huge football fan, I don't have to tell you that the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are hours away from battling it out in Super Bowl LVI for the right to call themselves champions of the 2021 NFL season. But what if you aren't really that into the NFL? What if, say, the only things you know about rams and bengals are that they're actually sheep and tigers? What if the extent of your annual engagement with the Super Bowl is going to a party and trying to think of things to contribute to the conversation between commercials?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO