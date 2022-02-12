ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers lose to Detroit for second time this week

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the...

www.wfmz.com

flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers play better in Detroit rematch but fall short again

Game 2 of the Flyers’ home-and-home series with Detroit was certainly better than Game 1 but, to no one’s surprise, the outcome was still the same. Several days after Wednesday night’s miserable effort against the Red Wings – a discouraging 6-3 loss – the Flyers put up a much stronger fight in the Motor City rematch on Saturday afternoon but lost anyway, 4-2.
NHL
Mining Journal

Goalie Thomas Greiss makes 32 saves as Detroit Red Wings pounce on Philadelphia Flyers again, 4-2

DETROIT — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.
NHL
NBC Sports

Giroux trade talk, theory on York decision, more in 3 Flyers thoughts

It was a dark and gloomy weekend for the Flyers, what almost felt like an unofficial surrender to the reality of this season not going anywhere. Sean Couturier is done for the remainder of the season, Ryan Ellis is all but there and Kevin Hayes might join them. Missing nine...
NHL
Detroit News

Goalie Thomas Greiss 'terrific' in return as Red Wings dump Flyers

Detroit — Goalie Thomas Greiss hadn’t been between the pipes in a game for the Detroit Red Wings in five weeks, but he didn’t show many signs of rust in Saturday afternoon’s start against the Philadelphia Flyers. Greiss made 32 saves as the Red Wings got...
NHL
FanSided

5 Players the Philadelphia Flyers Could Try to Trade Before Next Month’s Trade Deadline

There is no question that the Philadelphia Flyers have been experiencing some major struggles during the 2021-22 NHL season. Currently sitting in the bottom six of the league’s standings with just 38 points, they have too many injuries and very little salary cap space to make any moves without getting rid of a few players. Here are five players that Philadelphia could attempt to trade before the NHL’s March 21st trade deadline.
NHL
NHL

Greiss, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep against Flyers

DETROIT -- Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. It was his first start in 13 games. He was placed in COVID-19 protocol Jan. 17 and last played Jan. 9. Dylan Larkin had three assists...
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Tradecraft: Evaluating Trade Partners For Giroux

The Flyers’ front office held a press conference to mark the halfway point of an unremarkable season. The press briefing consisted mostly of the front office lamenting the Flyers injury woes and revisiting an underwhelming season. Perhaps the most noteworthy statements indicated the team was going to approach Giroux about waiving his no trade clause.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Showdown: Lindros vs. Clarke

There have been many great players who have donned the Philadelphia Flyers sweater over the years, with a few even going into the Hockey Hall of Fame. There are two men, though, who are franchise-defining talents in their respective eras for the hockey club and are interwoven with the history of the Orange and Black.
NHL
The Associated Press

Greiss makes 32 saves as Red Wings top Flyers again

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 4 Young Bruins Trade Targets

I first looked at some young players the Philadelphia Flyers could be interested in and ask for in a trade with the New York Rangers. So now, we will look at another team that is expected to be big spenders at the trade deadline and can have their needs met by the Flyers.
TUUKKA RASK
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL

