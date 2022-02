An ugly afternoon from No. 14 Wisconsin allowed Rutgers to come into the Kohl Center and pull out a 73-65 upset win on Saturday in Madison. Ron Harper Jr. led the way for Rutgers with 21 points, but it was the big second half from Mulcahy that got the Scarlet Knights over the finish line. He had 13 of his 18 points after the break, including hitting two shots in the final 5:20 of the game to give his team the lead. That included a jumper as the shot clock expired and a 3-pointer, the latter of which gave the Scarlet Knights a lead they would not relinquish.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO