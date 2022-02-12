ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJhgM_0eCtXn9u00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man named Eric Jones who is accused of cutting a woman’s throat inside her residence in what appears to be a random attack.

The investigation started just before 5 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6 when officers responded to 850 South West Temple Street after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery. Doctors upgraded the victim’s condition to critical but stable.

Prosecution responds to Josh Duggar defense team’s request for new trial

The victim told SLCPD she let Jones, who she described as being homeless, inside her home so he could shower.

At around 1 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers located Jones and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated assault.

No additional information on this case is being released at this time. There are no further updates available on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

SC man dead following chase, police shooting in east Alabama

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man who stole a vehicle outside a restaurant led police on a high-speed chase, shooting at officers along the way, before he was shot to death by police. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told a news conference that 26-year-old Alexander Kade Lanier of Greenwood, South Carolina, […]
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Sangaree man arrested on multiple narcotic-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sangaree man faces five narcotic-related charges following an investigation by the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force. According to BCSO, Thomas L. Vergho, 37, was arrested after an investigation by Narcotics Task Force detectives. Deputies say that Vergho was a target for the investigation after tips from the community. Authorities […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner: Man identified after Dec. 8 vehicle vs. bicycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man who died two months after an early-December crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. Pedro Domingo, 85, is identified as the bicyclist who died on February 9 after sustaining injuries in a vehicle versus bicycle crash that happened on December 8. The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police used shields to rescue baby during Phoenix standoff

PHOENIX (AP) — SWAT officers used ballistic shields as they rescued a baby girl during a standoff with a gunman who earlier shot and wounded five patrol officers, including four while they moved to take the baby to safety, Phoenix police said. Initial accounts of the incident Friday that left the gunman and a woman […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway officer no longer with dept after shooting man in Georgetown County

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hemingway police officer is no longer with the department after shooting a man in Georgetown County Sunday morning after a chase, according to Hemingway Town Administrator William Freeman. Cassandra Dollard, 52, was arrested last week after shooting a man after a multi-county chase that ended in Georgetown County. Freeman wouldn’t […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery in Mount Pleasant. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the PNC Bank on Ewall Street Monday morning. Investigators said they believe the offender left the scene in a vehicle but did not provide any further details. No injuries were […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sumter couple charged with human trafficking out on bond, SLED says

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say that a couple arrested and charged with human trafficking was released on bond. According to SLED, Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were both booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on charges including trafficking in persons, victims under age […]
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Emergency Surgery#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD reopens traffic collision investigation following man’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say the accident was one of 24 deadly crashes within the city limits in 2021. The department says they investigated 22 of those accidents. A bike versus vehicle collision is being reexamined by the Charleston Police Department after a cyclist died two months after the accident. “The Major Accident […]
WCBD Count on 2

Woman, 43, airlifted after crash involving rollover, ejection in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was ejected and airlifted to a hospital after a high-speed rollover single-car crash on Augusta Highway, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Lodge woman, 43 is critically injured after a Sunday-evening rollover crash in the 6600 block of Augusta Highway (SC-61). Officials said that […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED: Allendale Co. man charged with burglary

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Allendale County man has been arrested and charged with burglary after entering a building to commit theft, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED says that Joseph T. Loadholt, 54, was charged on Friday with second-degree burglary and possession of body armor by a violent offender. The […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD re-opens Dec. 8 crash investigation after bicyclist dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Saturday an investigation into an early-December auto versus bike crash has been reopened. CPD says that authorities learned the bicyclist died after sustaining injuries from the December 8 crash, which prompted another investigation. The crash happened at 1 S. Park Circle, just after 11 a.m. CPD […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy