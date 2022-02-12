The Best Face Wash for Teenage Acne [ Photo ]

Trying to figure out the best face wash for teens can be a daunting task. You see, what worked for us when we were younger may not be safe, recommended, or even available for our teens to try today.

That’s why we wanted to feature the best face wash for teenager acne that fits in our current times. We have an extensive list of face wash options that will help with teen acne no matter how bad your teens’ acne is right now!

But first, let’s get into some tips and benefits about the best face wash for teens. We certainly don’t want to leave you without all the details on what to expect, how to use, and where to buy the best face wash.

7 Best Face Washes for Teenage Acne

So now you know what you’re looking for when it comes to the best face wash. If you’re still not sure which options face wash is the best, consider trying one of the below brands:

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser DERMA-E Vitamin C Daily Brightening Cleanser CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Dove Gentle Exfoliating Facial Cleanser Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

What is the best face cleanser for teenage acne?

The best face wash for acne and teenage skin is one that will keep the skin clear while also being gentle enough to prevent irritation. Look for face washes that contain natural ingredients like: chamomile, oatmeal, honey, aloe vera, glycerin, bee wax, tea tree oil, vitamin C or retinol.

Finding a face wash with these ingredients will help prevent acne and keep the skin healthy. If your teen’s skin becomes irritated or too dry after using a face wash, simply change to another product that doesn’t contain those ingredients.

What causes breakouts during adolescence?

There are many reasons why teens tend to have more breakouts than children and adults. During puberty, hormones ramp up and cause the body to produce excess oil in the pores.

Besides that, teens tend to be very active and involved in many activities, all while wearing sunscreen or makeup which can clog up the pores.

Tips for Finding the Best Face Wash

You want to find a face wash that is going to work for your teen, but you also want a face wash that is going to be safe. Since teenage acne is caused by a variety of factors including hormones, genetics, and lifestyle you’ll need to make sure the face wash doesn’t have anything bad for their skin.

When looking for the best face wash you should:

Make sure the face wash is made up of ingredients that don’t irritate your teen’s skin.

Discuss its uses and how it works with your teen to make sure they are comfortable using it.

Look for a face wash that will help get rid of acne, calm redness, and irritation, prevent future breakouts and remove excess oil.

Make sure it’s easy to use (i.e., doesn’t take too long or too much effort).

Pros & Cons

Now that you know what to look for, here are some things you need to consider when looking for the best face wash for teenage acne.

Pros

The best face wash for teenager acne should be able to give your teen relief, make their skin feel clean and fresh, improve their complexion, and prevent future breakouts. It should also be easy to use and readily available on store shelves or on the Internet.

Cons

Many face washes that are marketed towards acne-prone teens can be too harsh, drying, irritating, and leave your teen’s face red and inflamed. Luckily there are many face washes available at different price points and with different levels of beneficial ingredients. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best face washes for teens so you and your teen can find a face wash that is going to help them!

Our list of the best face washes for teenage acne is based on recommendations from dermatologists, our own testing, and most importantly, the experiences of the consumers who shared reviews online.

What Ingredients to Look For

You want a face wash that has acne-fighting ingredients like: volcanic ash (bentonite), Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, sulfur, benzoyl peroxide, resorcinol, or retinol. You can also look for face washes that have ingredients like green tea, chamomile, aloe vera, or witch hazel to help reduce acne and keep skin nourished.

Is volcanic ash good for acne?

Volcanic ash is good for acne-prone skin because it helps remove excess oils, tighten pores, and unclog pore-lining dead skin cells. It’s great at absorbing oil but not drying out the skin. It also contains antimicrobial minerals that help fight off acne-causing bacteria.

Is Salicylic Acid Bad For Skin?

No, Salicylic acid is not bad for the skin. In fact, it’s a great active ingredient that has been used in acne medications and face washes for years because of its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps fight off bacteria and reduces swelling and redness.

The best face wash for teenager acne won’t be too harsh or dry on the skin. You want to find a face wash that is gentle but will help reduce blackheads and blemishes using ingredients like volcanic ash, sulfur, Salicylic acid, zinc oxide, tea tree oil, benzoyl peroxide, resorcinol, or retinol.

What is Benzoyl Peroxide?

Benzoyl peroxide is an antiseptic and antioxidant that works by killing acne-causing bacteria. It also helps unclog pores of excess oil and dead skin cells. It helps reduce redness, swelling, and irritation of the skin. It makes a great acne treatment because it penetrates the skin quickly and travels deep into pores to clear away oil, debris, dirt, and bacteria that are stuck inside of them.

Can Retinol Be Bad For Skin?

There is some evidence that suggests retinol can irritate skin or make existing damage worse if not used correctly. However, as long as you use a tolerable amount of the best face wash for teenager acne and introduce your skin to it gradually, you should not have any problems with retinol causing skin irritation or making existing acne worse.

Is Sulfur Bad For Skin?

No, sulfur does not cause irritation to the skin. It helps to keep your skin clean and clear by removing dead skin cells and absorbing oil. Its antimicrobial properties help combat acne-causing bacteria and its anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness and swelling of the skin.

What is Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate Filtrate?

You may have seen an ingredient listed that says lactobacillus ferment lysate filtrate in some face wash options. Lactobacillus ferment lysate filtrate is known for its soothing and anti-aging properties. This is a probiotic ingredient that one typically doesn’t think of when searching for the best face wash for teen acne, however, it’s an effective ingredient to have in a face wash for clear, soft skin.

What are the Most Popular Ingredients used in Face Wash Products?

Before we dive deeper into each of the 7 best face washes for teen acne brands, we wanted to share more details about some of the ingredients you may find listed in some of the best face wash options for teenagers:

Bentonite

Bentonite is one of the ingredients to have as part of the best face wash for teenagers because it helps absorb oil without drying out the skin. It also contains antimicrobial minerals that help fight off acne-causing bacteria.

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a highly recommended active ingredient due to its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to penetrate pores and unclog them. It helps fight off acne-causing bacteria and reduces swelling, redness, and irritation of the skin.

Volcanic Ash

Volcanic ash absorbs oil and balances out both dry and oily areas on the face without drying out the skin or leaving it feeling greasy. It also contains antimicrobial minerals that help fight off acne-causing bacteria.

Sulfur

Sulfur is known for its ability to kill acne-causing bacteria and unclog pores of excess oil and dead skin cells. It also helps reduce redness, swelling, and irritation of the skin. It makes a great acne treatment because it penetrates the skin quickly and travels deep into pores to clear away oil, debris, dirt, and bacteria that are stuck inside of them.

Tea Oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties which help fight acne-causing bacteria. It also helps reduce the amount of oil the skin produces while balancing out both dry and oily areas on the face. It also reduces redness, swelling, and irritation of the skin.

Now that we featured some in-depth details about each ingredient you may run into while shopping, it’s time to share more details about each of the above options:

1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser

Blu Atlas’ Volcanic Face Cleanser is a great option for a face wash for teenage acne. It contains ingredients like volcanic ash (bentonite) to help fight acne and keep skin nourished. It’s a gentle face wash that won’t be too harsh or dry on the skin.

This brand face wash for teenage acne is our number one choice for cleanser because of its natural ingredients, consumer reviews, and ability to help keep your teen’s face safe from harsh ingredients other brands may include.

2. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is another popular brand that helps fight acne-causing bacteria. It’s free of harsh chemicals and dyes, so it’s gentle on the skin yet effective enough to keep your teen’s skin clear. This face wash will help reduce redness, swelling, and irritation while keeping skin healthy and hydrated.

3. Cetaphil Daily Cleanser

The Cetaphil Daily Cleanser helps to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin while being gentle enough to be used every day. This will help keep your teen’s face clear and healthy by removing excess oil and bacteria without stripping it of its natural oils.

4. DERMA-E Vitamin C Daily Brightening Cleanser

The DERMA-E Vitamin C Daily Brightening Cleanser is a great option for your teen’s face wash because it contains natural ingredients like chamomile and vitamin C. It’s recommended to be used daily and it will help brighten your teen’s skin while keeping acne at bay.

5. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a great, affordable option for your teen’s face wash. It contains ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin while fighting acne-causing bacteria. Many teens have used this brand of cleanser before and report that it’s gentle on the skin with positive results.

6. Dove Gentle Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

The Dove Gentle Exfoliating Facial Cleanser is perfect for teens that are looking for an exfoliating cleanser that will help prevent acne while removing excess oil and dirt from the skin. It contains small exfoliating particles to help clean the skin while removing dead skin cells.

7. Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

The Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser is a great option for teens who have oily or acne-prone skin because it contains soy extract, salicylic acid, and natural oat formula. This face wash will help reduce the appearance of acne and keep your teen’s skin feeling refreshed and clean without over-drying.

Is facial cleanser harmful?

Absolutely not! In fact, being able to use a face wash that will help keep acne away is great for your teen’s skin. The only thing to remember is that teens who have acne or breakouts on their faces should avoid using facial scrubs with harsh chemicals because they can make the situation worse by irritating the skin even more.

What ingredients are safe?

There are many ingredients that will keep your teen’s skin healthy and acne-free. Look for a face wash that contains natural ingredients like: chamomile, oatmeal, honey, aloe vera, glycerin, tea tree oil, retinol, witch hazel extract, or volcanic ash.

Natural ingredients found in facial cleansers are perfect for teens who have acne-prone skin. These ingredients will help keep the face clear while also being gentle on the face.

What are some tips for younger teens?

It’s best to ask your dermatologist what they recommend before buying a teenager facial cleanser, especially if they have sensitive skin or breakouts.

If your teen is young, try using a face wash from the drug store with lower levels of chemicals. Brands like Cetaphil and Dove are great options because they contain natural ingredients and will keep acne at bay without causing excess irritation to the skin.

What should I do if my teen’s acne gets worse?

It may be time to try a face wash with higher levels of chemicals and active ingredients in order to get rid of the acne. There are many brands of face wash for teenager acne that contain glycolic acid, retinol, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or sulfur.

If these ingredients don’t work, ask your dermatologist about prescription acne medication for teens. Many types of acne can be treated easily by a dermatologist, so make sure to bring up any skin problems during your teen’s yearly check-up.

What ingredients are bad for your face?

Another popular question people ask when looking for the best face wash for teenager acne is, ‘what ingredients are bad for your face’? Well, we have our own opinion on them, and while we say the below ingredients can be harmful to your face, everyone’s skin is a little different. Always be careful when trying a new facial cleanser for teenage acne.

Soap

This is definitely something you should stay away from, as it can dry your skin out or even irritate it which means more breakouts.

Petrolatum

Petrolatum is known as petroleum jelly, and this ingredient is not very good for oily skin. Petrolatum is a type of mineral oil that can build up on the skin and cause acne.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

This ingredient is typically found in soaps, and it dries out the skin causing dead cells to accumulate on the surface which clogs pores and causes more breakouts.

Synthetic Fragrances

These chemical ingredients are typically used to make products smell better, but they can also irritate the skin which causes acne.

Triethanolamine (TEA)

This ingredient helps balance out the pH level of your face wash, but it is harsh on sensitive skin and can cause more breakouts.

Alcohol

This ingredient is used in many face washes and it’s very drying to the skin. It can irritate sensitive skin which causes more acne breakouts.

What is the best skincare routine for teenage acne?

While each person will eventually create a skincare routine that works for their needs, we wanted to feature a few recommendations for the best skincare routine for teenage acne.

Here is what we recommend as a skincare routine for teenagers:

Use face wash 2-3 times a day

Wash with a gentle cleanser

Remove makeup every night before going to sleep

Don’t touch the face throughout the day

Use eye cream after washing in the morning and at night before bed

Parents should also have their teens use skincare products that are alcohol-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free. The last thing you want is for your teen to have irritated skin that leads to more breakouts.

How to use face wash?

Different types of face washes require different methods for using them. Below we have provided instructions on how to properly use a face wash product, but if you are looking for something specific to do please read the label on each of the face wash options we featured in this article.

Cream/ Oil Cleansers

Dampen the face and massage in the product, then rinse thoroughly.

Gel Cleansers

Squeeze a dime-size amount of the cleanser into your palm and add water to create a lather. Massage it into the skin and rinse with warm water.

Cleansing Bars

Wet your face and rub the bar all over your skin in a circular motion. When you’ve truly worked up a good lather, rinse with warm water.

How often should I wash my face?

This obviously depends on the individual, but dermatologists recommend cleansing two-to-three times a day for the best results. Also, make sure you start your skincare routine as early as possible because the changes in your hormones during puberty can cause severe acne breakouts.

As you can see there are many things to consider when searching for the best wash. We’re confident you’ll be able to find one option in our list of the top seven acne facial cleansers listed above to help clear up your teen’s face.

The best-case scenario is that you choose one of the seven best options above and that first choice works wonders. However, don’t get discouraged if you need to try a variety of options before finding the best face wash for your teen’s blemishes.

Review all of the tips and tricks we shared, along with our favorite brands for your teenager’s acne, and then make an educated choice on which one to try first. If all else fails, feel free to discuss the options with your teen’s dermatologist to further conclude which brand may be the best-suited option for your teenager’s face.

Our Final Thoughts:

While we did find seven great options for face washes, we believe that the BluAtlas Face Cleanser is the best option because it contains natural ingredients like volcanic ash (bentonite) to help keep skin nourished, while also fighting acne-causing bacteria. It’s a gentle face wash that won’t be too harsh or dry on the skin. We hope you found our article helpful in choosing the best face wash for teenage acne.