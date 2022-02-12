ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks

Julius Randle appears reinvigorated on road trip, but Knicks fall apart in 4th in loss to Blazers

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Out of a difficult road trip, an avoidable injury to RJ Barrett and Leon Rose’s silent trade deadline emerged one important and positive development for the Knicks:

The reinvigoration of Julius Randle.

It was only five games that ended with Saturday afternoon’s fourth-quarter meltdown against the Trail Blazers in Portland, but context matters. Randle had been spiraling into uncontrollable disaster before the West Coast swing, leaving many to wonder whether the Knicks might dump his contract with the max extension kicking in next season.

He was slumping in all categories: game, attitude, body language, leadership. There were incidences with the fans, the media and even a video coordinator’s laptop .

But the effort from last season returned during the road trip, which included Thursday night’s shocking victory over the Warriors .

And it continued in Portland, at least for three quarters. He scored 24 points through 36 minutes as the Knicks (25-32) built a 23-point lead before falling apart in the fourth for a brutal 112-103 loss to end the trip.

In the four games prior to Saturday, Randle averaged 29.5 points, 12 rebounds and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3%. On Saturday, he finished with a team-high 28 points on 8-of-20 shooting, with 16 rebounds (tying a season high) and six assists.

Randle said he finally picked up his pace, which was something discussed all season but hadn’t been implemented.

“I just had to adjust to the way the game was being played. And adjust to how we were trying to play,” Randle said before the game. “We were trying to play up-tempo all year. And haven’t been able to figure it out. And for me, it was a conscious effort, just watching the game, watching other teams play. And making the adjustment myself.”

Evan Fournier, who is also enjoying his best stretch of the season (7 games before Saturday, averages of 21 points and 49.5% shooting), said Randle has also altered his strategy on screens. He said Randle is rolling to the basket when he sets a screen and the defender switches, boosting their two-man game that had sputtered through most of the season.

“That open up the whole court for him to either shoot or drive and kick and make a play,” Fournier said. “We always see that play with Draymond and Steph, when Steph throws it up to Draymond. With our two-man game, we try to add weapons. That’s something he’s starting to do really well. And that adds offense, man. So it’s good for us.

“We always try to make things work things work in the two-man game. Julius always likes to go left, obviously. And I’m always in the left corner. So we have to find ways to create offense to get an easy bucket.”

Still, there’s also the negative context. The Knicks were 1-4 on the road trip and have lost 11 of their last 14.

But it feels like Randle found something again.

BARRETT STILL OUT

RJ Barrett missed his second straight game with an unnecessary garbage time injury .

The 21-year-old was spotted by reporters in a walking boot after suffering a sprained ankle in the final seconds of Tuesday night’s blowout defeat to the Nuggets. Tom Thibodeau downplayed the injury, calling it day-to-day, and indicated the walking boot was more procedural than concerning.

“Usually it’s pretty standard to have the boot on just to get the swelling out,” he said.

Thibodeau had left in Barrett in the final minute while trailing by 15 to the Nuggets, continuing the coach’s trend of playing his starters in garbage time with the hope of a miracle recovery. In this instance, even the miracle time had passed.

Barrett stepped on the foot of Denver guard Davon Reed with about 30 seconds left. He then hobbled off the court and missed his first game due to injury in over two years.

For Thursday’s win over the Warriors, Barrett was initially listed as doubtful. But he was ruled out from the first injury report for Saturday’s game in Portland.

The situation clears a spot for Cam Reddish, who was out of the rotation but logged a productive 19 minutes in Thursday’s victory over the Warriors. Reddish was acquired for a first-round pick last month and Thibodeau has said he’ll have to earn minutes, rather than just being handed an opportunity.

“Cam has been terrific,” Thibodeau said. “We knew when we made the trade there was a logjam but his attitude has been terrific and that’s what I go by. And he’s going to play based on performance.”

Before sitting out Thursday’s victory over the Warriors, Barrett hadn’t missed a game due to injury in over

In the two games leading up to the injury, Barrett logged 43 minutes in Utah and 50 minutes in L.A. He’s averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New York Knicks: Julius Randle is here to stay

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle is here to stay. The NBA’s 2020-2021’s Most Improved Player must be an essential part of the Knicks going forward. As of recently, Randle is starting to look to be regaining his confidence, which is translating to better play on the court. J.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Drummond, Barrett, Raptors, Durant, Aldridge

Nets center Andre Drummond expressed confidence that his new team can win the championship this season, as relayed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post (Twitter link). Drummond was one of three players traded to Brooklyn on Thursday, joining teammates Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. “We have a great...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Latest Damian Lillard trade buzz will not please Knicks fans

It was a quiet trade deadline for the New York Knicks. They stood pat after making a trade for Cam Reddish nearly a month beforehand. New York’s failure to tinker with their roster was a huge mistake, as they now have to hope for the same band of disappointing players to get them back in the playoff picture.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Nba#Basketball#Sports#The Trail Blazers#Warriors
Posting and Toasting

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Thunder- 02/14/22

After a disappointing 1-4 road trip out west, the New York Knicks (25-32) must be relieved to be home again and hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39). The Thunder are competitive but also fairly terrible. Tonight, they will lack their zippy point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and their top two centers. Statistics and logic suggest that the Knicks should finally enjoy an easy win. And, yet….
NBA
RealGM

Knicks No Longer Hold Same Appeal For Damian Lillard

With a disappointing season to follow-up their return to the playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks no longer hold the same appeal for Damian Lillard, a source told Marc Berman of the New York. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to reset their roster around Lillard, who is unlikely...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Analysis Network

Would Damian Lillard Still Have Interest In Joining Knicks?

The New York Knicks have been on an everlasting quest to figure out the point guard position. They thought that they had things figured out coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with Kemba Walker as the starter and Derrick Rose backing him up. That has proven to not be the case.
NBA
On3.com

BBNBA: Kings win, Julius Randle on a tear, Lakers lose again

We have a mammoth stats spreadsheet covering Saturday night’s action. Let’s praise Julius Randle and De’Aaron Fox and discuss yet another Lakers loss. We’ve got a fun one today, guys!. Fox, Sabonis, Kings breeze by Wizards. Trade deadline buyers beat trade deadline sellers in last night’s...
NBA
theScore

Trail Blazers erase 23-point deficit to stun Knicks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades...
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Refuse To Lose In Saturday Matinee Versus Knicks

PORTLAND -- If you would rather the Trail Blazers lose in order to improve their chances of securing a better draft pick come June, Saturday’s matinee at Moda Center probably was not for you. But those who would simply like to see a good game that ends with a Portland win got exactly what they wanted.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Say Hello to Josh Hart with Victory over Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers looked like they were going to lose convincingly to Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The announcers believed it. The crowd believed it. Heck, the Knicks believed it. With some justification too, being up 23 in the third period. But the Blazers had other ideas. Anfernee Simons and a cast of trade-deadline pick-ups lifted Portland out of the dumps and sent them shooting to a 112-103 victory.
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy