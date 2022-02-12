A&M Floral Express opens new location

Courtesy of A&M Floral Express Anna Wadas, Mark Wadas and family gather outside their floral company, A&M Floral Express, to cut the ribbon celebrating their 25th anniversary and grand opening of new retail location, 119 Carey Ave. Submitted photo

WILKES-BARRE — On Feb. 1 A&M Floral Express hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its 25th anniversary and the grand opening of a new retail location at 199 Carey Ave.

A&M Floral Express is a florist for all occasions and has been a staple in the community for years now.

According to designer and co-owner, Anna Wadas, the ribbon cutting ceremony was a family day. Most of her family was in attendance such as Mark Wadas, her husband and co-owner, her children and grandchildren.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce was at the ceremony too to honor A&M Floral Express, along with representative Eddie Day Pashinski, who gave the company a citation for being in business for 25 years.

“My favorite part about owning my own floral company is having control of my own work,” said Mrs. Wadas. “I built my reputation off my own work and owning my own company allowed me to make my own decisions on how I want my work to go out into the world.”

Wadas has more than 40 years of experience in floral design and has been passion of hers at a young age.

“I went through Vo-Tech in high school, and I loved doing it so I stayed with it,” said Mrs. Wadas. “I have been doing it since I was around 15 years old.”

Mrs. Wadas is most notably known for her beautiful bridal bouquet designs, but A&M Floral Express creates arrangements for many other events as well and provide many services. Some of those services include weekly or bi-weekly office flowers, office plans, employee appreciation, special events, holiday decor and much more.

“Everything [flowers and plants] comes out of the country,” said Mrs. Wadas. “It has been a fight to get flowers from out of the country because of COVID.”

Although A&M Floral Express experienced some challenges during the midst of COVID-19, they are getting back on track to receiving their usual flower and plant shipments. In fact, they have an online website so customers can see what is available to purchase from their company and it is always maintained.

Right now, the website is displaying their Valentines Day designs. Many of the arrangements include flowers arranged in a Valentines Day-themed vases and incorporate decorative items such as, teddy bears, bows, balloons and more.

“I hope customers get fresh quality work and friendship after visiting us,” said Mrs. Wadas.

When planning to visit A&M Floral Express please be aware of the new location, which has plenty of off-street parking. Their normal business hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They also schedule bridal and other event appointments at the customer’s convenience outside of normal business hours by either calling Mr. or Mrs. Wadas at 570-823-7796 or via email at [email protected] To find out more information about A&M Floral Express, visit the website amfloralexpress.com.